Insights on the Foreign Exchange Global Market to 2026 - by Counterparty, Type and Region
Jun 28, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global foreign exchange market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Foreign exchange (FX), or forex, refers to a system that facilitates the transaction of currencies from different countries. It is performed through credit instruments, such as bills of foreign currency, bank drafts and telephonic transfers. The fund transfer functions through an electronic network of banks, financial institutions, brokers and individual traders. Forex also finds extensive applications for transferring funds to support the exchange of various goods and services between nations.
Growing urbanization and digitalization in both the emerging and developed economies are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The key features of FX, such as minimal trading costs, 24x7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency and liquidity, have favored its widespread acceptance across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of electronic platforms and the provision of improved security mechanisms for trading are also providing a boost to the market growth. Various internet-based platforms are available to the users for conveniently exchanging currencies between countries while ensuring the delivery of goods and services in a secure and centralized setting. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the availability of outright forward and currency option, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Outright forward enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate, which further protects the investor, exporter or importer from future rate fluctuations. On the other hand, the currency option refers to a contractual document that establishes an obligation to purchase or trade currency at a specific rate.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top foreign exchange companies being Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corporation, XTX Markets Limited, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Foreign Exchange Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Counterparty
6.1 Reporting Dealers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Other Financial Institutions
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Non-financial Customers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Currency Swap
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Outright Forward and FX Swaps
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 FX Options
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 India
8.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.6 Indonesia
8.2.6.1 Market Trends
8.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2.7 Others
8.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 France
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Others
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
8.5.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Barclays
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2 BNP Paribas
12.3.2.1 Company Overview
12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2.3 Financials
12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.3 Citibank
12.3.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
12.3.4 Deutsche Bank
12.3.4.1 Company Overview
12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.4.3 Financials
12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 Goldman Sachs
12.3.5.1 Company Overview
12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.5.3 Financials
12.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 HSBC Holdings plc
12.3.6.1 Company Overview
12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.7 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
12.3.7.1 Company Overview
12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.7.3 Financials
12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.8 The Royal Bank of Scotland
12.3.8.1 Company Overview
12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.8.3 Financials
12.3.9 UBS AG
12.3.9.1 Company Overview
12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.10 Standard Chartered PLC
12.3.10.1 Company Overview
12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.10.3 Financials
12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.11 State Street Corporation
12.3.11.1 Company Overview
12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.11.3 Financials
12.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.12 XTX Markets Limited
12.3.12.1 Company Overview
12.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.12.3 Financials
