Insights on the Fractional Flow Reserve Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Abbott, Boston Scientific and Opsens Among Others

Jun 04, 2021, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fractional Flow Reserve estimated at US$582.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$905.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR

The Fractional Flow Reserve market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Abbott
  • Acist Medical Systems (Subsidiary of Bracco Diagnostic Inc)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cathworks
  • Heartflow, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medis Medical Imaging Systems Bv
  • Opsens
  • Pie Medical Imaging
  • Siemens Healthineers

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bssqyh

