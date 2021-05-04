Insights on the Gaming Peripherals Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Gaming Device Type, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming peripheral market was worth US$ 3.64 Billion in 2020. A Gaming peripheral is an auxiliary device that provides input and output for the computer and assists in enhanced gaming experience for the user. Gaming, in general, has evolved from board games and video games to a much more interactive and virtual set-up. With the introduction of PCs and the increased reach of the internet, there has been a significant growth in the development and commercialization of gaming. The gaming peripherals market can be segmented into various hardware products such as headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards, and game pads. Based on the technology, it can be segmented into wired and wireless technology.

An increasing number of hard-core/casual gamers and the growing popularity of e-sports are among the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market. E-sports and virtual games have led to the development of special gaming keyboards and gamepads which can be customized and provide better ergonomics to the user. Consumers increasingly demand an immersive and realistic gaming experience that has created a need for superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, peripheral devices, etc.

Additionally, with the rise in the young working population, the affordability for gaming peripheral devices has also increased. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, etc., are also projected to catalyze the growth of this market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gaming peripheral market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, Anker, Roccat, Reddragon, Das, Gamdias, Sades, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global gaming peripherals market size in 2020?

2. What are the key global gaming peripherals market drivers?

3. What are the major gaming peripherals industry trends?

4. Who are the leading gaming peripherals industry players?

5. Which is the gaming peripherals market breakup by region?

6. What are the major gaming peripherals distribution channels?

7. What is the most popular product type in the gaming peripherals market?

8. What are the leading types of gaming devices in the market?

9. What are the key technologies in the gaming peripherals market?

10. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaming peripherals market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gaming Peripherals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Headsets

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Keyboards

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Joysticks

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Mice

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Gamepads

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type

7.1 PC (Desktop/Laptop)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gaming Consoles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Online

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Offline

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alienware

15.3.2 Logitech

15.3.3 Razer

15.3.4 Mad Catz

15.3.5 Turtle Beach

15.3.6 Corsair

15.3.7 Cooler Master

15.3.8 Sennheiser

15.3.9 HyperX

15.3.10 SteelSeries

15.3.11 Anker

15.3.12 Roccat

15.3.13 Reddragon

15.3.14 Das

15.3.15 Gamdias

15.3.16 Sades



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhu9xj

