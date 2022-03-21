Insights on the Gene Editing Beyond CRISPR Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Editing beyond CRISPR Market: Focus on Zinc Finger Nucleases, Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases and Meganucleases Edited Therapies: Distribution by Type of Payment and Distribution by Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the ZFNs, TALENs and meganucleases based therapies market, in the mid to long term. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Isolation of the first site-specific restriction enzyme, Hind II, in the 1970s, became one of the breakthrough advances in biotechnology. This led to the discovery of various methods for manipulating living creatures at the genomic level, thereby, opening up a slew of new possibilities in basic and applied life sciences domain. Soon after, in the 1980s, the US FDA authorized human insulin, marketed under the brand name HUMULIN, as the world's first genetically modified medication.

With the development of various DNA modulation technologies, such as zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), TAL effector nucleases (TALENs), engineered endonucleases / meganucleases (EMNs) and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), genetic engineering and genome editing concepts have gained significant attention over the last two decades. In fact, there have been several advancements in the field of genome editing, which provide investigators the ability to introduce sequence-specific modifications into the genomes of a broad spectrum of cell types and organisms.



Several medical researchers and industry stakeholders are presently engaged in exploring the potential of different gene editing technologies for basic research and development of gene editing solutions. However, the therapeutic use of these versatile genetic manipulation tools is only being investigated by selective stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. This can be attributed to the implementation of surrogate licensing model, which has granted exclusive control of the associated intellectual property (IP) to the drug developers.

Clinical trials of ZFNs, TALENs and meganuclease based therapeutics are primarily focused on infectious diseases and oncological disorders; however, several product candidates against certain hematological disorders, genetic disorders and neurological disorders are being evaluated in discovery and preclinical stages of development. Over time, a number of industry and non-industry players have also been validating the therapeutic applications of these technologies, which has, in turn, prompted the establishment of strategic partnerships.

In fact, the growing popularity of such technologies has attracted an investment worth USD 2 billion into companies engaged in this field of research. Promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled with the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to push the pipeline products to higher phases of development. We believe that the market is likely to evolve at a sustained pace over the next decade.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the players engaged in the development of gene editing therapies beyond CRISPR?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for ZFNs, TALENs and meganucleases based therapies?

What is the focus of various publications related to ZFNs, TALENs and meganucleases based therapies?

Which are the leading administering institute centers supporting the research related to gene editing market beyond CRISPR?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the trend of capital investments in the gene editing beyond CRISPR market?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to ZFNs, TALENs and meganucleases based therapies, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. ZFNS, TALENS AND MEGANUCLEASES BASED THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Pipeline Review: ZFNs

4.1.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.1.2. Analysis by Biological Target(s)

4.1.3. Analysis by Delivery Vehicle

4.1.4. Analysis by Target Indication(s)

4.1.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.1.6. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2. Pipeline Review: TALENS

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Target Indication(s)

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells

4.2.4. Analysis by Biological Target(s) and Developer

4.2.5. Analysis by Cell / Gene Therapy

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.7. Analysis by Gene Editing Approach

4.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3. Pipeline Review: Meganucleases

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Gene Editing Approach

4.3.3. Analysis by Delivery Vehicle

4.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.3.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.6. Analysis by Type of Cells

4.3.7. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.3.8. Analysis by Biological Target(s)

4.4. Non-CRISPR based Gene Editing Therapies: Developer Landscape

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4.3. Analysis by Geographical Region

4.4.4. Analysis by Company Size

4.4.5. Analysis by Type of Player

4.4.6. Analysis by Gene Editing Technologies



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Allogene Therapeutics

5.1.1. Company Overview

5.1.2. Drug Portfolio

5.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2. Bluebird Bio

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.3. Drug Portfolio

5.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Cellectis

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Financial Information

5.3.3. Drug Portfolio

5.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Cytovia Therapeutics

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Drug Portfolio

5.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. Iovance Therapeutics

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Drug Portfolio

5.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Precision Biosciences

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Financial Information

5.6.3. Drug Portfolio

5.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.7. Sangamo Therapeutics

5.7.1. Company Overview

5.7.2. Financial Information

5.7.3. Drug Portfolio

5.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



6. CLINICAL TRIALS ANALYSIS

6.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

6.2. List of Clinical Trials focused on ZFN, TALEN and Meganuclease edited Therapies

6.2.1. Analysis by Trial Status

6.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.2.3. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

6.2.4. Analysis by Trial Phase

6.2.5. Analysis by Study Design

6.2.6. Year-wise Trend of Completed and Recruiting Trials

6.2.7. Analysis by Phase and Patient Enrollment

6.2.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor

6.2.9. Analysis by Patient Enrollment

6.2.10. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

6.2.11. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

6.2.12. Analysis by Trial Location



7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. List of Publications focused on ZFN, TALEN and Meganuclease edited Therapies

7.3. Publication Analysis: ZFNs

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

7.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.3. ZFNs: Emerging Focus Areas

7.3.4. Top Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.3.5. Top Authors: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.4. Publication Analysis: TALENs

7.4.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

7.4.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.4.3. TALENs: Emerging Focus Areas

7.4.4. Top Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.4.5. Top Authors: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.4. Publication Analysis: Meganucleases

7.4.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

7.4.2. Meganucleases: Emerging Focus Areas

7.4.3. Top Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.4.4. Top Authors: Analysis by Number of Publications



8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. List of Partnerships and Collaborations focused on ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases editing Therapies

9.2. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

9.5. Analysis by Type of Technology

9.6. Spider Web Analysis: Type of Technology and Type of Agreement

9.7. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.8. Active Partners

9.9. Analysis by Year and Type of Partner

9.10. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

9.11. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.12. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.13. Licensing Deals: Analysis by Upfront and Milestone Payment

9.14. Analysis by Technology and Licensing Amount

9.15. Geographical Distribution

9.16. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



11. PATENT ANALYSIS



12. KEY INSIGHTS ON KOLs

12.1. Analysis Methodology

12.2. Key Parameters / Assumptions

12.3. Analysis by Type of Organization

12.4. Regional Analysis

12.5. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.6. Analysis by Current Organization

12.7. Leading KOLs

12.8. Key Insights on KOLs



13. CASE STUDY: CRISPR / CAS BASED THERAPEUTICS

13.1. CRISPR / Cas based Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

13.1.1. Analysis by Therapeutic Approach (In vivo / Ex vivo)

13.1.2. Analysis by Cell Source

13.1.3. Analysis by Cell Type

13.1.4. Analysis by Target Gene

13.1.5. Analysis by Delivery Vehicle Used

13.2. CRISPR / Cas Based Therapeutics: Discovery and Preclinical Pipeline

13.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

13.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

13.2.3. Analysis by Technology Used

13.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Approach (In vivo/Ex vivo)

13.2.5. Analysis by Delivery Vehicle Used

13.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Drugs

13.3. CRISPR / Cas based Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

13.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

13.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

13.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

13.3.4. Logo Landscape: Analysis by Size and Phase of Development of CRISPR based Therapeutics

13.3.5. Initiatives by Big Pharma Players



14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

14.2. Gene Editing Therapeutics and Technologies, Focus on ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases: Information on Licensing Deals

14.3. Global ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases based Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2021-2035

14.4. Global ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases based Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Region

14.4.1. ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in North America, 2021-2035

14.4.2. ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Europe, 2021-2035

14.4.3. ZFNs, TALENs and Meganucleases based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific and rest of the world, 2021-2035



15. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF FIGURES AND TABLES



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



