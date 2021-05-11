Insights on the Global Adsorbent Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
May 11, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The adsorbent market is expected to grow by USD 1.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The growing importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse, the increasing requirement for petroleum refining, and the growing demand for zeolite-based adsorbents are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the ineffectiveness of adsorbents in certain applications, adoption of renewable energy sources, and raw material constraints will hamper the market growth.
https://www.technavio.com/report/adsorbent-market-industry-analysis
Adsorbent Market: Product Landscape
By product, the zeolite-based adsorbents are likely to garner a significant market share during the forecast period.
Adsorbent Market: Application Landscape
By application, process industries will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.
Adsorbent Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for adsorbent in the region.
Companies Covered:
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Cabot Corp.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- MolsivCN Adsorbent Co. Ltd.
- W. R. Grace and Co.
- Zeolyst International
