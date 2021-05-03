Insights on the Global Curtain Wall Market in China 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing construction volume of eco-friendly buildings, growth of the construction sector, and rising need to conserve energy are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as complications related to the design and installation of curtain walls, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy will hamper the market growth.

https://www.technavio.com/report/curtain-wall-market-in-china-industry-analysis

Curtain Wall Market In China: Product Landscape

The Unitized product segment held the largest share in the market.

Curtain Wall Market In China: End-user Landscape

Commercial buildings are expected to garner a lucrative share in the market growth.

Curtain Wall Market In China: Geographic Landscape

By geography, China is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 100% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from China.

Companies Covered:

AGC Inc.

AVIC Sanxin Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Jangho Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Permasteelisa Spa

Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Unitized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stick-built - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-unitized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-end residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Jangho Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Permasteelisa Spa

Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

