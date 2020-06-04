Insights on the Global Disposable Medical Linen Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Trends and Restraints

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Linen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable medical linen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.



The global disposable medical linen market is majorly driven by the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and infections in healthcare settings. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and standalone clinics are the major end-users of disposable medical linens. The demand is growing from countries such as China, Japan, and India as these countries are witnessing a boom in commercial healthcare settings and the increasing shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene.



Besides, the growing number of surgical procedures is fueling the market growth. However, one of the main factors driving the demand growth for the disposable medical linen industry is the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO. While maintaining personal hygiene is recommended as the best remedy to prevent the spread of the virus, healthcare practitioners are insisting on the use of disposable medical linens, which has significantly increased the demand for disposable products across the globe.



Key Questions Answered:

What is the growth forecast of the global disposable medical linen market size? What are the factors impacting the global hospital linen market size and growth? What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market? Who are the leading key players, and what are their strategies to gain market shares? What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the market?

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography. The bed linen segment is expected to reach a revenue value of over $2 billion by 2025. The sale of bed linen in the US witnessed a spike of 101% in March 2020. As the reusability of blankets in hospitals increases laundry expenditures, the trend of opting for disposable medical blankets is growing. The growing number of hospital admissions has significantly increased the application of healthcare-associated accessories, especially disposable medical linen. Moreover, the hospital acquired infections (HAI), and low direct cross-contamination possibilities is another factor driving the application of medical linens.



In 2019, the disposable hospital linen market dominated with a share of over 53%. Hospitals are one of the prime end-users of disposable medical linen. There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for disposable hospital bed sheets around the globe. This trend is likely to prevail during the forecast period, thereby providing significant growth opportunities for vendors. Moreover, hospital linens increase the risk of cross-contamination and infections; hence the disposable hospital linen market size is expected to increase drastically in the coming years.



Disposable medical linens are primarily sold via wholesale and retail distribution channels. The channels include dealers, distributors, other retail stores, and drug stores worldwide. They are also available on e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Over 75% of disposable medical linens are manufactured as per the demand. Disposable bed sheets manufacturers ensure that manufacturing facilities are legitimate and follow low-cost manufacturing practices to produce price-competitive products. The products are then exported to several regions where they are sold via several distribution channels.



The growth in North America is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases. The surge in the volume of surgeries, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increased awareness of safety and hygiene practices have increased the demand for disposable linens.



The market in this region is characterized by high penetration of advanced treatment solutions for chronic and acute diseases. Also, with the favorable government financial support for several surgical procedures, resulting in higher uptake of surgeries and demand for disposable medical linen.



A growing number of ailments, pandemics, and epidemics, coupled with the increase in surgical procedures, is likely to contribute to the high adoption of disposable medical linens. However, supportive policy guidelines to prevent infections or complications can improve a gamechanger for the market.



The Asia Pacific market is the third-largest market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing middle-class population in APAC is driving the market growth in the region. China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India are the leading revenue-generating region in the market.



The global disposable medical linen market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local and global market players. Medline and Haines are the key leading vendors in the market. The competition is based in terms of features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and extra emphasis on hygiene and clean products.



Hospital linen bedsheet manufacturers can be forced to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence during the forecast period. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As. Global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with respect to material use and ease of wearing.



Prominent Vendors

Medline Industries

Hygeco Group

HARTMANN Group

Haines

Cardinal Health

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

The 3M Company

Company Ecolab

Other Prominent Vendors

Karam Green Bags

Intco Medical

Salius Pharma

Z Plus Disposable

Wuhan Morntrip Trading (Xiantao Tongda Non-woven Products)

Kwality Healthcare

Om Sai Enterprises

Bellcross Industries

Hebei Guiping Medical Equipment

RFI Creations

Erenler Medikal

Franz Mensch

Dispotech

Sri Vishnu Industries

S and T Healthcare Technologies

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Halyard Health

Priontex

Medica Europe

AB Kronoby Fatex

Encompass Group

Healthcare Wholesale Linen

Narang Medical Limited

Paradise Pillow

Hopkins Medical Products

KSE Suppliers

ATD-AMERICAN

Plasti Surge Industries

VI PHA CO

Graham Medical

SABIC

Henry Schein

Teqler

SHNGEN

NITRAS Medical (NITRAS SAFETY PRODUCTS)

SHALEX OVERSEAS

Changzhou Care-De Sanitary Material



