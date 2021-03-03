Insights on the Global Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
Mar 03, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home textile retail market is expected to grow by USD 44.07 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as rise in demand for floor coverings and other home furnishing products will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/home-textile-retail-market-industry-analysis
Home Textile Retail Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Home Textile Retail Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline distribution channel segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Home Textile Retail Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for home textile retail in the region.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
- Cloud Kitchen Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The cloud kitchen market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes
- Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The dry-cleaning and laundry services market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Home Depot Product Authority LLC
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Tesco Plc
- Wayfair Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/home-textile-retail-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article