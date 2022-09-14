Insights on the Global Laboratory Informatics Market 2021-2026, Increasing number of swimming pools to boost market growth - Technavio

Laboratory Informatics Market Geography Landscape

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The two biggest markets in North America for laboratory informatics are the US and Canada.

The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, technological advancements will support the growth of the North American laboratory informatics market. Buy Sample Report.

Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Service

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The efficiency provided by laboratory automation, technological advances, and increasing demand for reformed and processed data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance and service costs, lack of stringent regulations and standards, and interfacing with diverse laboratory instruments will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cerner Corp.

LabLynx Inc.

LabWare Inc.

McKesson Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Laboratory Informatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cerner Corp., LabLynx Inc., LabWare Inc., McKesson Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cerner Corp.

LabLynx Inc.

LabWare Inc.

McKesson Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

