Insights on the Global Mens' Skincare Products Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mens' skincare products market is expected to grow by $ 1 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat from counterfeit men's skincare products will hamper the market growth.

Men's Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Mens' Skincare Products Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the facial skincare products segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Mens' Skincare Products Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for men's skincare products in APAC. Factors such as product launches and growing disposable income will have a major effect on the growth of the demand for men's skincare products in this area.

Companies Covered:

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

L'Occitane International SA

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever PLC

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

