Insights on the Global Vaccines Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio

Major Driver and Challenges

The increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches, approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline and increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines are a few of the major factors propelling the market growth.

However, factors such as high cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, product recall safety concerns will hamper the market growth.

Vaccines Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the prophylactic vaccines segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The development of vaccines to prevent tetanus and diphtheria will accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Vaccines Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for vaccines in North America. The increasing prevalence of various infectious and non-infectious diseases will facilitate the vaccines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Bavarian Nordic AS

CSL Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Bavarian Nordic AS

CSL Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

