Insights on the Global Watch Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio

The watch market is expected to grow by $ 8.31 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers, rising demand for premium watches and celebrity endorsements are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycle, limited product awareness in developing regions will hamper the market growth.
Watch Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the quartz segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Watch Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Watch Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Hong Kong, and Japan are the key markets for watches in APAC. The increased introduction of global brands and products and the rising adoption of premium watches will facilitate the watch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
