Insights on the Graphite Fiber Global Market to 2027 - Adoption of Graphite Fibers in the Production of Structural Composite Parts of Aircrafts is Driving Growth

The report on the global graphite fiber market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global graphite fiber market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on graphite fiber market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on graphite fiber market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global graphite fiber market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global graphite fiber market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The growing adoption of graphite fibers in the production of structural composite parts of aircraft is a major factor driving the growth of the global graphite fiber market

2) Restraints

The high cost of graphite fiber and low availability are factors that may hinder the growth of the global graphite fiber market

3) Opportunities

The increasing popularity of graphite fiber is likely to act as an opportunity for the market over the forecast period

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the graphite fiber market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the graphite fiber market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global graphite fiber market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Graphite Fibre Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Graphite Fibre Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Graphite Fibre Market



4. Graphite Fibre Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Graphite Fibre Market by Type

5.1. Polyacrylonitrile Fiber

5.2. Rayon Fiber

5.3. Pitch



6. Global Graphite Fibre Market by Application

6.1. Textiles

6.2. Composite Materials

6.3. Microelectrodes

6.4. Catalysis



7. Global Graphite Fibre Market by End User Industry

7.1. Aerospace and Defense

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Construction and Infrastructure

7.4. Wind Energy

7.5. Sporting Goods

7.6. Others



8. Global Graphite Fibre Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Graphite Fibre Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Graphite Fibre Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Graphite Fibre Market by End User Industry

8.1.4. North America Graphite Fibre Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Graphite Fibre Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Graphite Fibre Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Graphite Fibre Market by End User Industry

8.2.4. Europe Graphite Fibre Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Graphite Fibre Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Graphite Fibre Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Graphite Fibre Market by End User Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Graphite Fibre Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Graphite Fibre Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Graphite Fibre Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Graphite Fibre Market by End User Industry

8.4.4. RoW Graphite Fibre Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Graphite Fibre Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Ningbo Kaxite Sealing Materials Co., Ltd

9.2.2. Satsearch B.V

9.2.3. SGL Carbon

9.2.4. ZOLTEK Corporation

9.2.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

9.2.6. Solvay SA

9.2.7. Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd.

9.2.8. Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd

9.2.9. Showa Denko Carbon, Inc

9.2.10. Superior Graphite

