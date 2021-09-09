Insights on the Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Modality and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Fixed and Portable) and Modality (Automatic and Manual)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand sanitizer dispensers market was valued at US$ 52.78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 67.38 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are devices that dispense controlled amount of sanitizer. They are available in both manual and automatic formats that can either be fixed at a particular location or can be moved to different location as per convenience. The growing demand for hand sanitizer dispensers has generated a huge gap between the demand and supply. Further, increasing investment in advanced sanitization facilities, coupled with rising foreign investment, and surging requirement from diverse industrial bases have driven the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby positively impacting the hand sanitizer dispensers market. To cater to the soaring demand for hand sanitizer dispensers and tap the prevailing market opportunities, several small and medium manufacturers are venturing into the market.



By type, the global hand sanitizer dispensers market is bifurcated into fixed and portable. In 2020, the fixed segmented accounted for a larger revenue share. A fixed hand sanitizer dispenser is ideal for any location because it takes up little space and is simple to install. Many manufacturers are launching affordable wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers suitable for public places such as restaurants, public washrooms, schools, offices, and others to cater to wide customer base and meet different requirements of consumers.



Based on modality, the hand sanitizer dispensers market is segmented into automatic and manual. The automatic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Automatic hand sanitizer dispenser is a device dispensing a controlled volume of sanitizer. In public restrooms, they are frequently utilized in conjunction with automatic faucets. They control the amount of sanitizer utilized while preventing the spread of infectious diseases. The outburst of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted the demand for automatic hand sanitizer dispensers owing to their touch-free high safety feature.



The hand sanitizer dispensers market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global hand sanitizer dispensers market. The European government and regulatory bodies have adopted a number of preventive measures such as promoting good hygiene habits, usage of hand sanitizers, and installation of sanitizer dispensers at public places, and many others. As a result, the European hand sanitizer dispenser market is likely to benefit from increased government efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19. Moreover, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at various public places such as public washrooms, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, schools, and others to avoid the spread of life-threatening COVID-19 and other infections. These factors are driving the growth of the European hand sanitizer dispensers market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market

The ongoing pandemic has favored the growth of hand sanitizer dispenser's industry owing to rising focus towards hand hygiene and sanitation along with rise in installations of sanitizing stations at public places such as offices and workspaces, hospitals, schools, malls, airports, railway stations, and others. Further, the exponential growth in the demand for hand sanitizer is promoting the growth of hand sanitizer dispensers. Gojo Industries Inc. has expanded its production line and restructured its supply chain, anticipating the surge in demand for hand sanitizer higher than pre-pandemic times. The hand sanitizer brand, Purell, operating under Gojo Industries Inc. has claimed the consumer focus towards hand hygiene is expected to outlast post-pandemic. Hence, with the rise in demand for hand sanitizer, the demand for sanitizing dispensers is also expected to rise.

For instance, as per survey conducted by GP PRO, the demand for touchless sanitizer dispensers across public places is set to rise. The survey also depicts that approximately 85% of the buyers are planning to utilize the sanitizer unit. Currently, several people are deploying the use of hand sanitizer dispensers at home for an added layer of safety. Additionally, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers is expected to rise globally. The growing focus over health and sanitation backed by the expanding demand of hand sanitizer along with significant investment by prominent manufacturers in advanced products is expected to drive the growth for the hand sanitizer dispensers' market in current pandemic period as well as post-pandemic time.

Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hand sanitizer dispensers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction1



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Demand for Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Penetration of New Market Players and Strategic Initiatives Undertaken by Existing Players

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Maintenance Cost and Low Frequency of Buying

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Product Innovation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Hand Sanitizer Dispensers - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Overview

6.2 Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Fixed

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed: Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Portable

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Portable: Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Analysis - By Modality

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Breakdown, by Modality, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Automatic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automatic: Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Manual

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Manual: Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overview - Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market

10.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.7 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles

11.1 UMBRA

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Kingsway Technology

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 DIHOUR

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 GOJO Industries, Inc.,

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Essity AB

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Bright Pancar SDN BHD

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 American Specialties, Inc.

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl3pwn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

