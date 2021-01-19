Insights on the Healthcare IT Integration Global Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare IT Integration market is expected to reach $7.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2026. Healthcare IT integration can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the physicians and doctors can continuously monitor and care for the infant children. Healthcare IT integration is a consortium of IT and healthcare sector and involves the application of latest IT solutions to monitor people's health, perform secured exchange of their electronic data and provide economical healthcare solutions.



The application of IT in other domains has presented positive outcomes and the same is expected in terms of healthcare. These devices are even used to feed the babies medicine, fluids or even draw blood, check the blood pressure, treat a number of diseases and continuously monitor the status and health of the baby.



Factors such as cost-benefits of HCIT integration vis-a-vis rising healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support and initiatives, growing need to integrate healthcare systems, and potential for reductions in medical error rate and improvements in care quality are driving the growth of the Healthcare IT Integration market. However, High cost of HCIT integration is restricting the market.



Amongst product, the medical device integration software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, growing regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms, the shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care settings, and the need for integrated healthcare systems to improve healthcare quality and outcomes are propelling the growth of the medical device integration software market.



The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Summit Healthcare Services, Inc., Interfaceware, Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Intersystems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Redox, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Capsule Technologies, Inc., IBM, and Siemens Healthineers.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Media Integration Solutions

5.3 Medical Device Integration Software

5.4 Interface/Integration Engines

5.5 Medical Device Integration Setup



6 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Support & Maintenance

6.3 Training & Education

6.4 Consulting

6.5 Implementation & Integration

6.6 Operation Services

6.7 Installation Services



7 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare Center Integration

7.3 Medical Device Integration



8 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinics

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers/ Radiology Centres

8.4 Hospitals

8.5 Laboratories



9 Global Healthcare IT Integration Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.2 Epic Systems Corporation

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.4 Koninklijke Philips

11.5 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.

11.6 Interfaceware, Inc.

11.7 Orion Health Group Limited

11.8 Intersystems Corporation

11.9 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

11.10 Redox, Inc.

11.11 Oracle Corporation

11.12 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

11.13 Cerner Corporation

11.14 Capsule Technologies, Inc.

11.15 IBM

11.16 Siemens Healthineers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sau5k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

