Insights on the Heat Exchanger Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Material, End-use Industry and Region

Jan 31, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Exchanger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heat exchanger market reached a value of US$ 16.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
A heat exchanger refers to a device that is used for transferring heat from one fluid to another. It is used for controlling the temperature of a system or substance. It contains streams of hot and cold fluids, which are utilized to transfer thermal energy among the streams. They may be separated by a thermally conductive tube or plate or kept in direct contact if the fluids are immiscible. These devices assist in heating or cooling buildings as well as enable efficient functioning of engines and machines. As a result, they are widely utilized in boilers, furnaces, refrigerators, automotive radiators, sewage treatment and air conditioning systems
The significantly rising demand for heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is primarily driving the growth of the market. This can be accredited to the inflating disposable income levels, changing living standards and extreme average climatic conditions across the globe. Moreover, rising environmental concerns amongst individuals regarding the use of energy-efficient and environment-friendly devices are also influencing the market growth. Governments of several countries have implemented stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions across various industries, which are creating a positive outlook for the heat exchanger market. Furthermore, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities in the heat exchange technology to launch cost-effective and efficient product variants, which is expected to drive the market growth further
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the top heat exchanger manufacturers being Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer Inc., Danfoss, General Electric Company, Hisaka Works, IHI Corporation, Johnson Controls, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries, Lytron Inc., Mersen, Modine Manufacturing, Royal Hydraulics, Sondex A/S, Xylem Inc., etc
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the global heat exchanger market size in 2021?
2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global heat exchanger market?
3. What will be the heat exchanger market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
4. What are the global heat exchanger market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global heat exchanger market?
6. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by type?
7. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by material?
8. What is the global heat exchanger market breakup by end use industry?
9. What are the major regions in the global heat exchanger market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Heat Exchanger Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Shell & Tube
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Plate & Frame
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Air Cooled
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Carbon Steel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Stainless Steel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nickel
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Chemical
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 HVAC and Refrigeration
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Food & Beverage
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Power Generation
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Paper & Pulp
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alfa Laval
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 API Heat Transfer Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Danfoss
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 General Electric Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Hisaka Works
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 IHI Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Johnson Controls
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Kelvion Holding GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Koch Industries
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Lytron Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Mersen
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Modine Manufacturing
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Royal Hydraulics
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Sondex A/S
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15 Xylem Inc.
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15.3 Financials
14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cr4ua
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article