Insights on the High Content Screening Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high content screening market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

High content screening (HCS), or high content analysis, refers to an analytical method of automated microscopy that uses visualization tools to obtain quantitative data from cell populations. It is an integration of modern cell biology, flow cytometry and robotic handling that involves fluorescence imaging for analyzing various biochemical and physical characteristics of the sample cells. This aids in drug discovery, complex multivariate drug profiling and toxicity studies, while utilizing robots, detectors and software to monitor the entire process.



The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases across the globe, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rising need for cost-effective drug discovery systems in the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, HCS solutions prove to be inexpensive and resource- and time-efficient for analyzing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances.

Advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments are acting as another growth-inducing factor. HCS equipment manufacturers are producing innovative equipment that is integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to enhance the visualization capabilities of the devices. In line with this, the development of automated systems for analyzing cell separation and scalability has further enhanced the adoption of HCS technology. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced screening systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Perkinelmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global high content screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high content screening market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high content screening market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Content Screening Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instruments

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

6.1.2.2 Flow Cytometers

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Reagents & Assay Kits

6.2.2.2 Microplates

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Accessories

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Target Identification and Validation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Primary Screening and Secondary Screening

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Toxicity Studies

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Compound Profiling

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Academic and Government Institutes

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Biotek Instruments Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Danaher Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 GE Healthcare

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Merck Millipore

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Perkinelmer Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Tecan Group Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

