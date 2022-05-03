Insights on the Honeysuckle Flower Extract Global Market to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global honeysuckle flower extract market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Honeysuckle flower extract is obtained from the edible flowers of lonicera japonica or Japanese honeysuckle or lonicera flowers.

The extract comes as light-yellow colored liquid with characteristic odor. Honeysuckle extracts is widely used in various cosmetics. The high demand for honeysuckle flower extract from cosmetic industry for personal care products development is the factor for the market growth.



The global honeysuckle flower extract market is segmented based on form, application, and distribution channel. Based on form, the market is sub-segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into health stores, drug stores, online retailing, and others.



Geographically, the global honeysuckle flower extract market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Some of the companies operating in the global honeysuckle flower extract market include The Good Scents Company, RD Health Ingredients, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co. Ltd., and others.



Market Segmentation

Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market Research and Analysis by Form

Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global honeysuckle flower extract Market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global honeysuckle flower extract market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global honeysuckle flower extract market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market by Form

4.1.1. Powder

4.1.2. Liquid

4.2. Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market by Application

4.2.1. Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2. Cosmetics

4.2.3. Food and Beverages

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Global Honeysuckle Flower Extract Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Health Stores

4.3.2. Drug Stores

4.3.3. Online Retailing

4.3.4. Other (Direct Selling)



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC

6.2. Mountain Rose Herbs

6.3. Novoherb Technologies

6.4. Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

6.5. RD Health Ingredients

6.6. Shannxi Undersun Biomedtech Co. Ltd.

6.7. The Good Scents Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbwr6f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets