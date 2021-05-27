Insights on the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Global Market to 2026 - by Indication and Region

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital-acquired disease testing market reached a value of US$ 7.32 Billion in 2020. Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections are diseases that are acquired in hospitals and medical clinics. Nosocomial means, infections or diseases originating in a hospital. A person can get such diseases even in the vicinity of a nursing home, rehabilitation center, hospital or any other clinical surroundings. Most people get HAIs when they are in intensive care units (ICUs) and the emergency rooms (ERs). Generally, the incubation period of these diseases vary between 48 hours to 4 days after the individual gets admitted.

A major reason behind the cause of hospital acquired diseases is the lack of proper hygiene in the hospital settings by the internal staff. Another reason can be below-par maintenance, complacency by the hospital staff, and a rise in multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs). Some of the most commonly occurring nosocomial infections include pneumonia, primary bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, etc. In many cases, it has also been found that these nosocomial infections are sometimes traced to the patients' own microbiome. It happens when the protective skin layer comes in contact with possible threats and causes infection to occur, especially after surgical operations.



The market for hospital acquired disease testing is currently exhibiting double digit growth rates. Catalyzed by rising population and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure, there has been a significant increase in the number of health care facilities across the globe. This has resulted in a rising incidence of HAIs, driving the demand of hospital acquired disease tests. Moreover, with advanced technologies and scientific innovations, various techniques are now available in the market for preventing, diagnosing, and monitoring HAIs such as microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real time location systems (RTLSs), and solid phase hybridization. Techniques such as RTLS makes it easy to prevent HAIs from spreading in both patients and staff. Growing awareness of HAIs among patients and governments enacting regulations that penalize hospitals having a high incidence of HAIs are some of the other factors that are catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hospital acquired disease testing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Based on the indication, the market has been segmented into urinary tract infection, surgical site infection, pneumonia, bloodstream infections, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and others. Urinary tract infection currently represents the biggest segment.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation) and Cepheid, Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global hospital-acquired disease testing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the hospital-acquired disease testing market in any manner.



