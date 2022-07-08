Insights on the Household Cleaners Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Ingredient, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household cleaners market size reached US$ 34.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Household cleaners refer to various chemicals and cleaning solutions that are used for removing dirt, germs and other contaminants from soft and hard surfaces at home. They include abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. These products are effective against dust, clay, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold and mildew. They are commonly available in the packaging of triggered sprays, aerosol cans and in-pump actuated bottles and can aid in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.



Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial spaces on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, there is a growing preference for specialized cleaners that can be used on glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel and wood.

Furthermore, the rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable household products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Household cleaners are usually manufactured using cleaning agents, such as alkalis, acids, surfactants and degreases, which may have a detrimental effect on health upon prolonged exposure.

Hence, product manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients, such as vegetable oils, cornstarch, alcohol, baking soda, oxygen bleach, washing soda and citrus solvents, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant infrastructural development resulting in an increasing number of residential projects, coupled with rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bombril S/A, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Kao Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global household cleaners market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global household cleaners market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global household cleaners market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Household Cleaners Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Surface Cleaner

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Glass Cleaner

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Toilet Bowl Cleaner

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient

8.1 Surfactants

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Builders

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Solvents

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Antimicrobials

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bathroom

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Kitchen

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Floor

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Fabric

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bombril S/A

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Godrej Consumer Products Limited

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kao Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 The Procter & Gamble Company

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Unilever Plc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



