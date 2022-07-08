Insights on the Household Cleaners Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Ingredient, Application and Region

Jul 08, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global household cleaners market size reached US$ 34.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Household cleaners refer to various chemicals and cleaning solutions that are used for removing dirt, germs and other contaminants from soft and hard surfaces at home. They include abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. These products are effective against dust, clay, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold and mildew. They are commonly available in the packaging of triggered sprays, aerosol cans and in-pump actuated bottles and can aid in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.
Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial spaces on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, there is a growing preference for specialized cleaners that can be used on glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel and wood.
Furthermore, the rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable household products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Household cleaners are usually manufactured using cleaning agents, such as alkalis, acids, surfactants and degreases, which may have a detrimental effect on health upon prolonged exposure.
Hence, product manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients, such as vegetable oils, cornstarch, alcohol, baking soda, oxygen bleach, washing soda and citrus solvents, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant infrastructural development resulting in an increasing number of residential projects, coupled with rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bombril S/A, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Kao Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc, etc.
