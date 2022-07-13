Insights on the Human Insulin Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Disease Type and Region

Jul 13, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human insulin market reached a value of US$ 40.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 63.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Human insulin (HI) is a form of synthetic insulin that is synthesized in laboratories for pharmaceutical use. It is bio-engineered by growing insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli) cells to mimic the properties of insulin naturally present in humans. The HI drugs are available in three kinds, namely rapid-acting, long-acting and premixed.
They are used as a solution or suspension and are usually injected subcutaneously and aid in promoting the uptake of glucose from the blood into internal organs, such as fat cells, skeletal muscles and liver. They also inhibit hepatic glucose production, lipolysis and proteolysis and enhance protein synthesis in the body.
The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population and unhealthy dietary habits, a greater number of individuals are suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases, thereby increasing the demand for insulin therapeutics.
Furthermore, the growing requirement for biosimilar drugs, owing to their high efficiency and cost-effectiveness, is providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of pen devices and safety pen needles, to administer HI in the body, are also creating a positive impact on the market growth.
In comparison to standard needles, these safety pens ensure minimal injuries, discomfort and infections through bloodborne pathogen transmission. Other factors, including the increasing health consciousness among the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Groupe Sanofi, SEDICO Co., Wockhardt Limited, Ypsomed AG, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global human insulin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global human insulin market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery devices?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global human insulin market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Human Insulin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Drugs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Human Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars
6.1.2.1.1 Rapid Acting
6.1.2.1.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.1.2 Long Acting
6.1.2.1.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.1.3 Premixed
6.1.2.1.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Human Insulin Biologics
6.1.2.2.1 Short Acting
6.1.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2.2 Intermediate Acting
6.1.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2.3 Premixed
6.1.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Delivery Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Pens
6.2.2.1.1 Reusable Pens
6.2.2.1.2 Disposable Pens
6.2.2.2 Pen Needles
6.2.2.2.1 Standard Pen Needles
6.2.2.2.2 Safety Pen Needles
6.2.2.3 Syringes
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Retail Pharmacies
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hospital Pharmacies
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online Retail Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Disease Type
8.1 Type I Diabetes
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Type II Diabetes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Biocon
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Eli Lilly and Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Novo Nordisk A/S
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Groupe Sanofi
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 SEDICO Co.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Wockhardt Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Ypsomed AG
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
