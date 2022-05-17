Insights on the Human Microbiome Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics and 4D Pharma Among Others

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Microbiome Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global human microbiome market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global human microbiome market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global human microbiome market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global human microbiome market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global human microbiome market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global human microbiome market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global human microbiome market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global human microbiome market. Key players operating in the global human microbiome market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global human microbiome market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Human Microbiome Market Report

What is the scope of growth of human microbiome diagnostics & therapeutics in the global human microbiome market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global human microbiome market between 2021 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global human microbiome market?

Which region will continue to be the most profitable market for human microbiome?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global human microbiome market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global human microbiome market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Human Microbiome Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. COVID-19 Impact on the Human Microbiome Market

5.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Pipeline Scenario

5.3. Regulatory Scenario across globe

5.4. Impact of human microbiome therapeutics on current treatment options

5.5. Key Mergers & Acquisitions



6. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global Human Microbiome Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2017-2028

6.2.1. Gastrointestinal & Metabolic Disorders

6.2.2. Women's Health

6.2.3. Cancer

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Indication

6.4. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.1. Introduction & Definition

6.4.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.5. Global Human Microbiome Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2028

6.5.1. 16s rRNA Sequencing

6.5.2. Metagenomic Sequencing

6.6. Global Human Microbiome Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology



7. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

7.2. Global Human Microbiome Market Value Forecast, by Therapeutic Area, 2017-2028

7.2.1. Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.2.2. Metabolic Disorders

7.2.3. Women's Health Disorders

7.2.4. Skin Disorders

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Therapeutic Area



8. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Human Microbiome Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. North America Human Microbiome Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Human Microbiome Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

14.2. Market Share / Position Analysis, by Company, 2020

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. AOBiome

14.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.2. Enterome Biosciences SA

14.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.3. Metabiomics Corp. (BioSpherex LLC)

14.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.4. Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

14.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.5. Osel, Inc.

14.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.6. Second Genome

14.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3. Strategic Overview

14.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.7. Seres Therapeutics

14.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3. Financial Overview

14.3.7.4. Strategic Overview

14.3.7.5. SWOT Analysis

14.3.8. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

14.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3. Financial Overview

14.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

14.3.8.5. SWOT Analysis

14.3.9. Vedanta Biosciences

14.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3. Financial Overview

14.3.9.4. Strategic Overview

14.3.9.5. SWOT Analysis

14.3.10. 4D Pharma

14.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3. Financial Overview

14.3.10.4. Strategic Overview

14.3.10.5. SWOT Analysis

14.3.11. Ferring Pharmaceuticals

14.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3. Financial Overview

14.3.11.4. Strategic Overview

14.3.11.5. SWOT Analysis



