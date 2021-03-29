Insights on the Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market to 2027 - by Scar Type, Product Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Scar Type, Product Type, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is expected to reach US$ 9,972.69 million by 2027 from US$ 4,498.99 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as advantages of laser treatment and increasing incidences of injuries are driving the market growth. However, the unavailability of universal treatment due to high costs, side effects, and scanty awareness hinder the market growth.



Based on scar type, the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is segmented into hypertrophic and keloid. In 2019, the hypertrophic accounted for a larger share and is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, as hypertrophic scars are more common. Moreover, these scars do not grow outside the borders of the original wound and eventually grow smaller. Additionally, the treatment for hypertrophic scars typically requires non-invasive procedures such as gels, creams, and silicone sheets in the course of minor injuries and laser treatments.



Alliance Pharma plc; Molnlycke HEALTH CARE AB.; Smith & Nephew; Newmedical Technology Inc.; Rejuvaskin; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Suneva Medical; HRA Pharma; Lumenis, and Perrigo Company plc are among the leading companies operating in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market. The companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolio to meet the rising demands for the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment. For instance, in July 2019, Alliance Pharma plc entered into a global brand alliance with Smile Train, a charity working across the world to significantly enhance the quality of children's lives. Also, it is actively working on setting up a pilot with two Smile Train partner hospitals in India to offer Kelo-cote to children who have undergone surgery to help reduce post-surgery scarring, with plans to roll out more.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Scar Type

1.3.2 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Product Type

1.3.3 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Geography



2. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advantages of Laser Treatment

5.1.2 Increasing Cases of Injuries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unavailability of Universal Treatment Due to High Costs, Side Effects, and Scanty Awareness

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Tapping Market in Emerging Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emerging Treatments Modalities

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By Scar Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by Scar Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Hypertrophic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hypertrophic: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Keloid

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Keloid: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



8. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Laser Products

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Laser Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.3.3 CO2 Market

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 CO2 Market: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Pulse-Dyed Market

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Pulse-Dyed Market: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.3.5 Other Laser Products Market

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Other Laser Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4 Topical Products

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Topical Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4.3 Creams Market

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Creams: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4.4 Gels Market

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Gels: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4.5 Silicone SheetsMarket

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 Silicone Sheets: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.4.6 Other Topical Products Market

8.4.6.1 Overview

8.4.6.2 Others Topical Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.5 Injectables

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Injectables: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

8.6 Other Products

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Other Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



9. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.4 Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Clinics: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.5 Homecare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Homecare: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

10.2 Europe: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

10.5 South and Central America: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Alliance Pharma PLC

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Molnlycke Health Care AB.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Smith & Nephew

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Newmedical Technology Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Rejuvaskin

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Suneva Medical

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 HRA Pharma

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Lumenis

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Perrigo Company plc

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y9ivx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

