Insights on the Hypodermic Needles Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Incidences of Needlestick Injuries is Driving Growth

The global hypodermic needles market size was valued at $3,256.00 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $4,537.99 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period 2021-2030.



A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.



The growth of the global hypodermic needles market size is driven by increase in incidences of needlestick injuries. According to World Health Organization, it was estimated that 296 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019, with 1.5 million new infections each year in 2019. Hepatitis B resulted in an estimated 820, 000 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers were at high risk of work-related infections, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV due to exposure to contaminated needle sticks and sharp injuries.

In addition, rise in incidence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes, supplements the hypodermic needles market growth. However, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, low awareness towards safety syringes, and high cost of hypodermic needles hamper the hypodermic needles industry. Based on hypodermic needles market analysis, the untapped emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market.



The hypodermic needles market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. The safety hypodermic needles segment is sub-segmented on the basis of type and mode of activation.



The key players that operate in the global hypodermic needles market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., Exelint International Co., Mckesson Corporation, Hi-tech syringes, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Nipro Corporation, and Terumo Medical Corporation.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hypodermic needles market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing global hypodermic needles market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global hypodermic needles market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global global hypodermic needles market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL HYPODERMIC NEEDLES MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Safety Hypodermic Needles

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Non-safety Hypodermic Needles

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL HYPODERMIC NEEDLES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Drug Delivery

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Vaccination

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Blood Specimen Collection

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL HYPODERMIC NEEDLES MARKET, BY END USERS

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hospital

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Diabetic Patients

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Family Practitioners

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Psychiatry

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL HYPODERMIC NEEDLES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Cardinal Health Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 McKesson Corporation

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Hitech Syringes

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Retractable Technologies, Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Nipro Corporation

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



