Insights on the Immunoassay Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Abcam and Arlington Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Instrument Type and by Application and by Country. With Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay.



Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics. The publisher profiles 44 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Enzyme Based

1.1.2 Immunofluorescence

1.1.3 Chemiluminescence

1.1.4 DNA/NAT

1.1.5 RIA & Other

1.1.6 Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services

1.1.7 Infectious Disease

1.1.8 Auto Immune

1.1.9 Endocrinology

1.1.10 Oncology

1.1.11 Cardiology

1.1.12 Other Specialty

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Sizes

1.2.2 Currency

1.2.3 Years

1.3 Methodology

1.3.1 Authors

1.3.2 Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

2. Industry Overview

2.1 Industry Participants

2.1.1 IVD Supplier

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 Audit body

2.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.2.3 Hospital Testing Share

2.2.4 Economies of Scale

2.2.4.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

2.2.5 Physician Office Lab's

2.2.6 Physician's and POCT

2.3 Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion

2.3.1 Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

2.3.1.1 RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

2.3.1.2 Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle

2.3.1.3 The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications

2.3.1.4 Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

2.3.1.4 Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

2.3.2 Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

2.3.1.1 Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

2.3.3 Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

2.3.4 Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets

2.3.5 OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

2.3.6 Economies of Scale. Going Away?

2.3.7 Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers

2.3.8 Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement.

3.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider

3.1.4 Immunity Technology Comes of Age

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Threat from PCR Based Instruments

3.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

3.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

4. Immunoassay Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

Expedeon Signs License Deal With Cell Guidance Systems for Biotin Tech

Efficacy Investigated for Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay

5. Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abcam

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Awareness Technology

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

MyCartis

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TOSOH Bioscience

6. The Global Market

6.1 Global Market by Country

6.1.1 Global Market by Country Table

6.1.2 Global Market by Country Chart

6.2 Global Market by Application

6.2.1 Global Market by Application Table

6.2.2 Global Market by Application Segment Growth Chart

6.2.3 Global Market by Application Segment Annual Chart

6.2.4 Global Market by Application Segment Base vs. Final

6.2.5 Global Market by Application Base Year

6.2.6 Global Market by Application Final Year

6.3 Global Market by Technology

6.3.1 Global Market by Technology Table

6.3.2 Global Market by Technology Segment Growth Chart

6.3.3 Global Market by Technology Segment Annual Chart

6.3.4 Global Market by Technology Segment Base vs. Final

6.3.5 Global Market by Technology Base Year

6.3.6 Global Market by Application Final Year

7. Global Market by Application

7.1 Endocrinology Applications

7.1.1 Endocrinology Applications by Country Table

7.1.2 Endocrinology Applications Growth Chart

7.2 Immune Applications

7.2.1 Immune Applications by Country Table

7.2.2 Immune Applications Growth Chart

7.3 Oncology Applications

7.3.1 Oncology Applications by Country Table

7.3.2 Oncology Applications Growth Chart

7.4 Infectious Disease Applications

7.4.1 Infectious Disease Applications by Country Table

7.4.2 Infectious Disease Applications Growth Chart

7.5 Cardiology Applications

7.5.1 Cardiology Applications by Country Table

7.5.2 Cardiology Applications Growth Chart

7.6 Other Applications

7.6.1 Other Applications by Country Table

7.6.2 Other Applications Growth Chart

8. Immunoassay by Technology

8.1 Enzyme

8.1.1 Enzyme by Country Table

8.1.2 Enzyme Growth Chart

8.2 Flourescence

8.2.1 Flourescence by Country Table

8.2.2 Flourescence Growth Chart

8.3 Chemiluminescence

8.3.1 Chemiluminescence by Country Table

8.3.2 Chemiluminescence Growth Chart

8.4 Nucleic Acid

8.4.1 Nucleic Acid by Country Table

8.4.2 Nucleic Acid Growth Chart

8.5 Rapid/POC

8.5.1 Rapid/POC by Country Table

8.5.2 Rapid/POC Growth Chart

8.6 Other Technology

8.6.1 Other Technology by Country Table

8.6.2 Other Technology Growth Chart

9. Vision of the Future of Immunoassay



