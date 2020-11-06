Insights on the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, BASF & Clariant Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Cleaning is projected to reach US$65.5 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on maintaining clean and healthy work environments as manufacturing companies seek to increase worker productivity and well-being and enhance manufacturing quality and standards. Build-up of dirt, chemicals, solvents, mold, pathogens and other pollutants in plant floors can pose serious health hazards for workers, costing manufacturing companies billions of dollars in lost productivity and health reimbursements for sick or ill workers.



In addition to worker health, manufacturing machines and equipment are also prone to failures and breakdowns when regular cleaning is not undertaken. Cleaning of industrial equipment reduces wear and tear and protects capital investments. Given of importance of cleaning and decontamination, a growing number of companies are investing in professional cleaning services and products. In an industrial setting cleaning is most often required in plant floor, assembly lines, air ducts, exhaust pipes, dust collectors, hood exhaust systems, heat exchanger and tube cleaning, vessel and tank cleaning, chemical cleanup, among numerous others. Benefits of regular cleaning and decontamination include maximum worker productivity, reduced machine downtime, reduced risk of infections, and elimination of contaminants in manufactured products, and higher profit turnover. Depending upon the application area several types of chemical solvents are available in the market including oxygenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents (aliphatic solvents, aromatic solvents), halogenated solvents, surfactants, pH regulators, among others.



A key trend in the market is the growing replacement of petroleum-based solvents with greener alternatives with eco-friendly benefits. Stringent VOC emission regulations, growing corporate environmental stewardship and growing body of evidence from scientific studies linking toxic, mainstream chemicals with asthma, cancer and increased birth defects, are key factors driving the migration towards greener products. Benefits of Green Industrial Cleaning include ensures conformance to air quality & other environmental standards; they are free from antibacterial ingredients and carry reduced risk of bacterial resistance to antibiotics; and organic and natural ingredients are cost effective & sustainable.



To ensure biodegradability, manufacturers are replacing diethanolamine, terpenes, triclosan with baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the countrys well developed industrial sector ranging from petroleum, chemical, power, machinery, coal, factories, food, textile, and warehouses, among others. This together with the industrys focus on operational excellence is spurring opportunities in this market. The focus on regular maintenance and affordable cleaning has already help shape a massive cleaning service market in the country. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.6% CAGR led by India, and other Southeast Asian countries.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3M Company

Company BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Diversey, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kao Chemicals Europe. S. L.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Neos Company Limited

Pilot Chemical Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Solvay S. A.

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

Stepan Company

WVT Industries N. V. ( Belgium ).

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction

A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products

Chelating Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

pH Regulators

Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview

Outlook

Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors

Surfactants Hold Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities

Competition: A Fragmented Market

Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the Market

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning Industry's Leading Certification Provider

Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)

The ISSA Clean Standards

State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry

Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of Electronic Device

Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies

With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures Turn to Safer Alternatives

Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products

Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand for Green Chemicals

Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth

Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray

Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry

Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry

Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of Harmful Bacteria

An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting Cleaning Franchise Businesses

Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry

Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?

Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present Challenges for the Sector

Innovations and Advancements

A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations

Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry

Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting the Industry

Green Cleaning: An Important Trend

Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations

Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the Industrial Cleaning Market

Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?

Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

