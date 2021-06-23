Insights on the Industrial Ethernet Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Huawei Technologies, ABB and Belden Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Ethernet Market By Offering, By Protocol, By Industry, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Ethernet Market size is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of industrial IoT is high due to the requirement for gathering data from several sources sensors integrated into machines) in a factory for real-time control, automation, motion, and safety, examining historical trends and performance planning.



With the help of industrial IoT, companies can simplify machine-to-machine communication and automation and incorporate sensor data. Though, it needs a smooth network infrastructure to facilitate the data transfer. Industrial Ethernet is this industrial network infrastructure. The nature of industrial Ethernet is uneven and it can tolerate extreme humidity, temperature, and vibration. Thus, these are appropriate for industrial of factory installation. Industrial Ethernet is an ideal option for industrial IoT as it offers high transmission speeds up to 1 GBit/s, thereby making it a perfect option for factories. Thus, the adoption rate of industrial Ethernet is boosted by the increasing adoption of industrial IoT.



COVID-19 Impact



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, every manufacturing company has been compelled to redesign its strategies and develop fast responses to revive its supply chain. The majority of manufacturing organizations had to stop their production, which has subsequently hampered the supply chain and adversely impacted the development of the industrial Ethernet market. For most of industrial communication companies, there is a sharp decline in revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020. However, the pandemic had only a slight impact on the sales and manufacturing facilities of some companies in the first quarter of 2020. Though, these companies is expected to witness a boost in the second quarter of the year.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The hardware segment is expected to procure the highest revenue share of the global industrial Ethernet market. In order to enable fast communication in industries, devices like IP phones and PCs are linked to the internet. Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the industrial environment assists in streamline effective plant operations. It speeds up the operations and allows superior reliability and robustness across different industries, like aerospace & defense, automotive, transportation, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages.



Protocol Outlook



Based on Protocol, the market is segmented into EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, POWERLINK and Others. EtherCAT refers to a real-time industrial Ethernet technology, which was created by Beckhoff Automation (Germany). The technology is appropriate for hard and soft real-time needs in automation technology, measurement and test, and many other uses in the fabrication, metal forming, and assembly system industries. These industries need high data integrity, the safe transmission of data, and synchronicity.



Industry Outlook



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages and Others. The automotive segment is expected to dominate the global market because of the increasing requirement for upgraded automation in automobile manufacturing units across the globe. In a similar manner, water level monitoring sensors, controllers, and AC drives are the vital parts of water treatment systems, and an industrial Ethernet network is deployed to streamline communication among these systems. The automotive industry keeps on transforming at a rapid pace with the acceptance of automation and connectivity.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as one of the leading regions in the global industrial Ethernet market in 2020. This is credited to the fast growth of industrial automation in the region. The regional market is further propelled by the emergence of Industry 4.0. Favorable government initiatives and regulations boosting the adoption and industrial automation in the manufacturing and automotive industries is expected to have an optimistic impact on the business. The regional growth is also accelerated by the existence of a large number of industrial automation companies in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the major forerunner in the Industrial Ethernet Market. Companies such as Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Belden, Inc., and Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, IFM Electronics GmbH, ABB Group, and Belden, Inc.

