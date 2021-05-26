Insights on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Autodesk, Caterpillar and Hitachi Among Others

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured):

Autodesk Inc.

Calamp Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Dronedeploy

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd

IoT Factory

Iotium

Kore Wireless

Longview IoT

Losant IoT

Oracle Corporation

Pillar Technologies, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Sigfox

Smartbarrel

Tenna

Trimble Inc.

Wakecap Technologies

Worldsensing

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 37

