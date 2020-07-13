Insights on the Inverter Global Market to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inverter - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inverter market accounted for $9.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $39.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector and rise in the consumption of wind energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries present in the vehicles to supply power to the secondary devices and systems installed in them is restraining the market growth.



Inverter is an electronic device that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. It is a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry.



Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are widely adopted by manufacturers to provide their solutions to various end users. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing investments for the deployment of industrial automation solutions, importance on rules that demand workforce safety and operational costs of power plants due to innovations in technologies.



Some of the key players profiled in the Inverter Market include ABB, Altenergy Power System, Bestek, Darfon Electronics, Delphi Technologies, Enphase Energy, Fronius International, General Electric, Goodwe, Huawei Technologies, Power Electronics, Schneider Electric, Sensata Technologies, SMA Solar Technology, Solaredge Technologies and Sungrow Power Supply.



