Insights on the Kitchen Hood Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Sales Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kitchen Hood Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A kitchen hood, exhaust hood, or range hood is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration. Although largely overlooked, a range hood is one of the most important appliances in the kitchen. They are designed to remove odors, heat, and smoke that can occur while cooking. The Global Kitchen Hood Market Outlook, 2026 report beings from an overview of industry structure, and analyses market size and forecast of the market by product, region, sales channel, and company. In addition, this report introduces the market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. The trend growth to keep the kitchen well-managed, clean, and elegant looking space is to allow the market to grow over an anticipated CGAR of 4.9%.



Based on product type the range hood market is classified into wall mount hood, under cabinet type hood, ceiling mount, and others like island mount hood, downdraft ventilation hoods, ventilator power pack hoods, and others. The wall mount product segment is anticipated to expand at over 5.6% CAGR through 2026. The range hoods with their ability to be placed in the walls with needing extra space in the kitchen cabinets is the major factor for the market growth. These systems assist in getting rid of smoke and lingering smell completely as they are installed directly above the cooking range in commercial and residential kitchens. While the under cabinet segment is likely to show a decline in the forecasted period, others are expected to have an incline in the market share. Kitchen hoods are steadily replacing exhaust fans as they are more effective in the ventilation process. Hence, the need to effectively reduce the excess heat in the kitchen and demand for advanced home appliances that support efficient and convenient cooking habits is increasing the installation as they are capable of smoke and odor through baffle and mesh filters.



First, the concentration degree of the Kitchen Hood industry is not high, with North America leading with a market share of 33.93% in the year 2020. There are more than a hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China. Italy has a long history and unshakable statuses in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have the perfect design. As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, which has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador. The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil, and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany, and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large number of exports due to its geographic advantage. By the end of the forecasted period, Latin America along with Middle East & Africa regions together is likely to cross over a market share of 12%.



Market leaders are introducing new models of wall mount range hoods in various sizes and shapes to cater to the growing demand. For instance, in January 2019, Elica launched its new Varna Black Vent Hood with enhanced aesthetic appeal and a black stainless steel finish. The system includes multifunctional and intuitive electronic touch controls that enhance user convenience. The hood is integrated with an advanced HUSH Sound Suppression System that ensures low noise and provides a quiet working environment in the kitchen. Stringent regulations by various regional governments regarding the cleanliness and hygiene in restaurants and food chains have mandated the installation of range hoods, which is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, these devices offer added advantages, such as heat reduction, maintenance of air quality, and increased safety. On the other hand, high maintenance costs and availability of substitutes, such as exhaust, are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.



This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, the publisher has segmented the Global Kitchen Hood Market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Product Type

3.2.2. By Sales Channel

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

3.2.5. By Company



4. North America Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.2. By Sales Channel

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. US Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size by Value

4.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

4.4. Canada Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size by Value

4.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

4.5. Mexico Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size by Value

4.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



5. Europe Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By Sales Channel

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Germany Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size by Value

5.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.4. UK Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size by Value

5.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.5. France Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size by Value

5.5.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.6. Spain Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size by Value

5.6.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.7. Italy Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market Size by Value

5.7.2. Market Share by Product Type

5.8. Russia Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market Size by Value

5.8.2. Market Share by Product Type



6. Asia-Pacific Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. China Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size by Value

6.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.4. Japan Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size by Value

6.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.5. India Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size by Value

6.5.2. Market Share by Product Type

6.6. Australia Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.2. Market Share by Product Type



7. Latin America Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Brazil Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size by Value

7.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

7.4. Argentina Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size by Value

7.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

7.5. Columbia Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size by Value

7.5.2. Market Share by Product Type



8. Middle East & Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size by Value

8.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

8.4. Saudi Arabia Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size by Value

8.4.2. Market Share by Product Type

8.5. Qatar Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size by Value

8.5.2. Market Share By Product Type

8.6. South Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size by Value

8.6.2. Market Share by Product Type



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments

10.1. Artificial Intelligence

10.2. Alarm Feature

10.3. Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters

10.4. Environmental Variability

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Asko Appliances

11.2. Broan Inc

11.3. BSH Home Appliances

11.4. Elica S.P.A

11.5. Faber S.P.A

11.6. Falmec S.P.A

12. Strategic Recommendations

13. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es56u0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

