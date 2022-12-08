Insights on the Lactose-Free Dairy Global Market to 2031 - Extended Shelf Life of Chosen Lactose-Free Dairy Products is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactose-Free Dairy Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lactose-free dairy market was valued at $11.45 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

Lactose-free dairy is a commercial product prepared from lactose-free milk. Lactose is a form of sugar present in milk that some individuals find difficult to digest. Lactose-free dairy products are created by adding lactase to ordinary cow milk. Lactase is an enzyme that is naturally created in the small intestine of an individual and is responsible for the breakdown of lactose in the body. Lactase, which is utilized in lactose-free dairy, is commercially manufactured and may be extracted from yeasts such as Kluyveromyces fragilis and Kluyveromyces lactis as well as molds such as Aspergillus niger and Aspergillus oryzae.

The lactose in milk is decreased using ultrafiltration, resulting in milk with up to 50% less total sugar, giving customers who are seeking to restrict or avoid sweets an option. Ultrafiltration extends the shelf life of the product, making it appropriate for long-term consumption. Lactose-free dairy products have a similar flavor, texture, and nutritional profile to conventional milk and milk products that are available in the market.

The consumption of lactose-free dairy food is not only limited to nutritional needs but also the issues related to intolerances or allergies. Some consumers prefer these products as they are healthy while others consume these products to avoid allergies or any other health-related issues.

Lactose-free dairy helps to maintain lactase enzyme content in the body. Lactase present in the body not only helps to break the lactose but also assists in breaking the gluten that damages the inner lining of the stomach which leads to celiac disease. Celiac disease and lactose intolerance lead to gas, bloating, and abdominal pain when consumed in any form. To prevent the ill effects of lactose, the lactose-free product is an easy alternative that helps eliminate many unpleasant symptoms related to lactose intolerance.

The lactose-free dairy industry is experiencing demand in the consumption of quick-service restaurant goods, such as pasta, pizza, burgers, shakes, and ice cream (QSRs). Furthermore, the extended shelf life of chosen lactose-free dairy products, increase in the disposable income of people and increase in demand for protein-rich food products contribute toward market expansion. However, the rise in obesity rates increased health consciousness among adults as well as hazardous chemicals and components in processed dairy products, limiting market development.

There has been a significant increase in the working population over the last decade. This has resulted in, tight schedules, higher workloads, and arduous commutes. Customers are looking for quick and packaged food & beverages to satisfy their hunger while saving time because of the rise in work pressure. Packaged food & beverages expose consumers to major health risks such as gut inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and others. Furthermore, obesity is the most frequent problem encountered by worldwide consumers.

According to ourworldindata.org study in 2020, 39 million children under the age of 5 were obese and overweight. There is an increase in awareness among people about the benefits of eating healthier. Customers have shifted toward lactose-free food due to the availability of lactose-free dairy products in the market, which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lactose-free dairy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing lactose-free dairy market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lactose-free dairy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global lactose-free dairy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

