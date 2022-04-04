Insights on the Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Global Market Technologies and Opportunities to 2026

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics: Technologies and Global Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products. The publisher delineates the current market status for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The LFPEC market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed. More specifically, the market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of piezoelectric technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for piezoelectric materials are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life sciences, defense and security, and consumer products).

The second section provides a technological review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. This section offers a detailed description of lead-free piezoelectric materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities. The third section entails a global market analysis for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics.

Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2020 and estimates for 2021 through 2026. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level. The analysis of current revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.

The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2026. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of LFPECs, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided. The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to LFPEC materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.



Report Includes

137 tables

An overview of the global markets for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (PECs)

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global lead-free piezoelectric ceramics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, material type, end-use industry, and region

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Review of the current market status for lead-free piezoelectric ceramic products, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Discussion of lead-free piezoelectric ceramic materials and fabrication processes, analysis of the most important technological developments, and current and emerging applications of LFPECs

Insight into recent industry structure, competitive landscape of the leading manufacturers of LFPECs, product portfolios, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Description of the recently issued U.S patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to LFPEC materials, fabrication methods, and applications

Company profiles of the leading global players including Canon Inc., Ceram Tec, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Metals, Intel, Panasonic, TDK Corp, and Xerox

Piezoelectric ceramics are a group of polycrystalline materials able of converting mechanical energy to electrical energy and vice-versa. The most common piezoelectric ceramics are based on lead zirconium titanate (PZT). However, starting in the early 2000s there has been growing interest in the development and commercialization of piezoelectric ceramics that are lead-free due to environmental and public health concerns.



The publisher has identified a number of sectors in which lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPEC) find current and potential applications, including electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life science, defense and security, and consumer products.



This study provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramic technology, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Piezoelectric Materials

Organic Piezoelectric Materials

Inorganic Piezoelectric Materials

the Piezoelectric Device Market

Milestones in the History of Piezoelectric Devices and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Piezoelectric Ceramics

Industrial

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Energy

Transportation

Defense and Security

Consumer Products

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Chapter 4 Technology Overview

Introduction

Basic Fabrication Process of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramic

Properties of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Lead-Free Piezoelectric Material Types

Sodium Potassium Niobate-Based Materials

Barium Titanate-Based Materials

Bismuth Sodium Titanate and Bismuth Potassium Titanate-Based Materials

Bismuth Ferrite-Based Materials

Zinc Oxide-Based Materials

Others

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Textured Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Ceramic

Modified Potassium Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Modified Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Material

Potassium-Free Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Pi Ceramic Introduces Lead-Free Piezo Ceramic Material Successfully Used in Industrial Applications

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Trends

Overview

Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Industry Outlook in Covid-19

Chapter 6 Global Markets by Material

Knn-Based

Bnt-Based

Bt-Based

Others

Chapter 7 Global Markets by Configuration

Monolithic

Multilayer

Thin Films

Chapter 8 Global Markets by Application

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Inkjet Printers

Mems and Nems

Saw Devices

Haptic Devices

Transportation

Automotive

Sonars

Industrial

Ultrasonic Cleaning

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

Energy

Oil and Gas Sensors

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Other Technological Trends

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Canon Inc.

Ceramtec

Fuji Ceramics

Hewlett Packard

Hitachi Metals

Intel

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

Kemet Corp.

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Ngk Spark Plug

Noritake

Panasonic

Pi Ceramic GmbH

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Seiko Epson

Taiyo Yuden

Tdk Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ys6221

