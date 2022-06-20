Insights on the Legionella Testing Global Market to 2027 - by Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ -/PRNewswire/ --

The "Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legionella testing market reached a value of US$ 261 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 424 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.38% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Legionella is an infection affecting the lower respiratory tract, which can lead to severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, and illness with flu-like symptoms. Its testing helps to identify the existence of bacteria or antigens in blood, urine, and sputum. Presently, various testing methods are available to diagnose Legionella disease, including urinary antigen, paired serology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, and culture of lower respiratory secretions. As per the testing results, macrolides, quinolones, tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, trimethoprim and other antibiotic treatments are usually administered to patients.



Adults over the age of 50 years are more likely to develop Legionella. Consequently, the increasing geriatric population worldwide represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively. Moreover, the rising number of individuals who smoke and have cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), or other chronic illnesses are at the risk of infection and hospitalization.

Since the mortality rate of Legionella is high, there is an increase in the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments. Besides this, Legionella-causing bacteria are majorly found in different natural and artificial aquatic environments, such as cooling towers, respiratory therapy equipment, fountains, misting devices, spa pools, and water systems in hotels, homes, and factories. As a result, health agencies of numerous countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to minimize the proliferation of Legionella in the water.

This, in turn, is escalating the demand for Legionella testing in workplace buildings to comply with the legislation. Furthermore, recent clinical trials on diagnostic and treatment strategies for adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia are contributing to the growth of the market.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



