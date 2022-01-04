Insights on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Global Market to 2030 - Rise in Investment Toward Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Activities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market by Source and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquefied petroleum gas market was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Liquefied petroleum gas is the by-product of propane and butane that is extracted through refineries of crude oil and natural gas. It is a green fuel, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative for the conventional fuels such as gasoline and diesel or kerosene. LPG meets the requirement of quality, efficiency, environment, heat controllability, and other from industrial consumers. LPG is used in various applications, including mobility & transport, domestic, energy & power, agricultural, and food industries.



Rise in demand for petroleum products from developing economies and government initiatives toward the use of green fuel from developing & developed economies significantly contribute toward the growth of the global LPG market. However, concerns related with the storage of LPG due to its inflammable nature and irregular supply of LPG to domestic consumers are expected to hamper the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, the rise in investment toward oil & gas exploration and production activities is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key players operating in this market.



The global liquefied petroleum gas market is segmented on the basis of source, application and region. Depending on source, the market is segregated into refinery, associated gas, and non-associated gas. On the basis of application, it is categorized into residential, commercial, agriculture, industrial, transportation, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



