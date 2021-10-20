Insights on the Liquid Fertilizer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Agrium, Haifa Chemicals and Kugler Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Fertilizer Market Research Report by Crop, Type, Major Compound, Production Process, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market size was estimated at USD 2,137.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,264.25 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% reaching USD 3,073.65 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Liquid Fertilizer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market, including Agrium Inc, Agroliquid, Compo Expert Gmbh, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl), K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Kugler Company, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, and Yara International Asa.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing demand for enhanced high efficiency fertilizers

5.2.2. Potential growth attributed to ease of use and application of liquid fertilizers

5.2.3. Rising adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Relatively high cost of handling and dearth of awareness among farmers

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Ongoing need to enhance pasture production

5.4.2. Robust growth in greenhouse vegetable production

5.5. Challenges

6. Liquid Fertilizer Market, by Crop

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cereals & Grains

6.2.1. Corn

6.2.2. Rice

6.2.3. Wheat

6.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.4. Oilseeds & Pulses



7. Liquid Fertilizer Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Micronutrients

7.3. Nitrogen

7.4. Phosphorous

7.5. Potash



8. Liquid Fertilizer Market, by Major Compound

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

8.3. Diammonium Phosphate

8.4. Monoammonium Phosphate

8.5. Potassium Nitrate

8.6. Ultra Ammonium Nitrate

8.7. Urea Ammonium Nitrate



9. Liquid Fertilizer Market, by Production Process

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Organic

9.3. Synthetic



10. Liquid Fertilizer Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Fertigation

10.3. Foliar

10.4. Soil



11. Americas Liquid Fertilizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Fertilizer Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Agrium Inc.

15.2. Agroliquid

15.3. Compo Expert Gmbh

15.4. Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

15.5. Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl)

15.6. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

15.7. Kugler Company

15.8. Plant Food Company

15.9. Rural Liquid Fertilizers

15.10. Yara International Asa



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvfp27

