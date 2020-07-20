Insights on the Liquid Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Packaging market accounted for $333.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $590.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Technological developments in the packaging sector, increasing population in emerging economies and shift in preferences of the consumer resulting in higher demands for packaged beverages are propelling market growth. However, a substitution product such as bio-based polymers is hampering market growth.



Liquid packaging is the packaging variants and items intended to protect the liquid-based substance from the outer environment after they have been produced to the point of end-consumption. These products are delivered in different shapes, sizes, materials and variants and each component has different kind of advantages and functionalities.



Based on the packaging type, the rigid liquid packaging segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are widely used to manufacture packaging for beverages, and pharmaceutical drugs because of their excellent properties of this packaging such as ease of transport and carrying and excellent shelf-life. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, favourable government policies for manufacturers, and the shifting of the production facilities by major players because of the low labor and operating costs.



Some of the key players profiled in the Liquid Packaging Market include Weyerhaeuser Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sidel, Mondi PLC, International Paper, Evergreen Packaging, Tetra Pak International S.A., Billerudkorsnas AB, and Elopak.



