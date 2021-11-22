Insights on the Machine Vision Global Market to 2028 - Constant Development of CMOS Image Sensors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Machine Vision Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on this research report, the global machine vision market is forecasted to grow in terms of value at a CAGR of 7.63% during the projected phase 2021-2028.



Factors such as the surge in need for smart factories, growing applications of MV systems, and the trend of miniaturized products have supported the robust growth of the machine vision market worldwide. Additionally, the rise in the industrial internet of things has opened new avenues for the studied market.



Conversely, complications observed in the implementation of MV systems and lack of standardization are key factors restricting the overall development of the global market.



Regional Outlook

The global machine vision market includes the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the machine vision market over the estimated phase. This robust growth is mainly owing to the increased need to decrease ownership costs and improve accuracy. Additionally, as per estimates, the region is expected to witness high demand from the industrial sector due to the surge in outsourcing activities across major countries. Furthermore, several international companies are setting up manufacturing operations in the region on account of the availability of economical labor. Hence, all these factors supplement the development of the machine vision market across the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook

The well-known enterprises profiled in the machine vision market are Flir Systems Inc, Basler AG, USS Vision Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Optotune AG, Omron Microscan Systems Inc, Jai AS, Perceptron Inc, Omron Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Datalogic SPA, and National Instruments Corporation.



Allied Vision Technologies GmbH is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of digital cameras. It primarily offers machine vision cameras, customization cameras for OEM customers, accessories, and Vimba, a software development kit for camera integration. Its products are widely used in industrial inspection, science and research, medical imaging, and outdoor imaging, among others. Allied Vision operates through its subsidiaries across multiple countries, including the US, France, and China. It is headquartered in Germany.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Machine Vision Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Machine Vision Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Integrating Machine Vision With Cloud Technology

2.2.2. 3D Identification is the Fastest Evolving Type

2.2.3. Growing Interest in Automation in Food and Packaging Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Accuracy

2.4.2. Cost-Effectiveness

2.4.3. Flexibility

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Acquisitions

2.7.2. Product Developments

2.7.3. Expansions & Investments

2.7.4. Contracts & Agreements

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increased Need for Smart Factories

2.8.2. Widening Applications of Mv Systems

2.8.3. Rising Need for Proper Defect Detection

2.8.4. Trend of Miniaturized Products

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Complications in Implementation of Mv Systems

2.9.2. Lack of Standardization

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Constant Development of Cmos Image Sensors

2.10.2. Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot) to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



3. Global Machine Vision Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. 1D Identification

3.2. 2D Identification

3.3. 3D Identification



4. Global Machine Vision Market Outlook - by Components

4.1. Hardware

4.1.1. Asmv

4.1.2. Cameras

4.1.3. Sensors

4.1.4. Illuminations

4.1.5. Processors

4.1.6. Other Hardware Components

4.2. Software



5. Global Machine Vision Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Inspection

5.2. Gauging

5.3. Guidance

5.4. Identification

5.5. Other Applications



6. Global Machine Vision Market Outlook - by Verticals

6.1. Food & Packaging

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Electronics

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Other Verticals



7. Global Machine Vision Market - Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

8.2. Basler AG

8.3. Baumer Optronic GmbH

8.4. Cognex Corporation

8.5. Datalogic Spa

8.6. Flir Systems Inc

8.7. Jai As

8.8. Keyence Corporation

8.9. Omron Microscan Systems Inc

8.10. National Instruments Corporation

8.11. Omron Corporation

8.12. Optotune AG

8.13. Perceptron Inc

8.14. Teledyne Technologies Inc

8.15. Uss Vision Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope

