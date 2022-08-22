Insights on the Magnetite Nanoparticles Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Physical Form, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Magnetite Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetite nanoparticles market reached a value of US$ 65.84 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 126.11 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.44% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Magnetite nanoparticles (NPs) are structures composed of different metallic elements, such as iron, cobalt, nickel, and platinum, or metal alloys, which exhibit superparamagnetic properties at ambient temperatures. Their compact size and non-toxic properties make them viable for applications in catalysis, biosensors, ferrofluids, magnetic separations, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents.

Due to their high coercivity, low curie temperature, and excellent magnetic susceptibility, magnetite NPs have now become an important element in developing novel biomedical applications. They are consequently used in nanotoxicology and magnetic nanotechnology research and development (R&D) across the globe.



Magnetite NPs find extensive applications in cancer therapy, drug nanocarriers (NCs), targeted delivery systems, and diagnosis involving two guided NPs as nanoprobes and contrast agents. This, in confluence with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising need for improved diagnostic modalities and personalized treatments, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, magnetic NPs are gaining traction in magnetic bio-separation and detection of biological entities, such as cells, proteins, nucleic acids, enzymes, bacteria, and viruses. Besides this, as the magnetic properties of magnetite NPS can efficiently remove contaminants from wastewater, they are considered suitable for wastewater treatment processes, including flocculation, demulsification, adsorption, filtration, and photocatalytic activities.

In addition, rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and the growing wastewater complexities are driving the demand for magnetic NPs. Apart from this, researchers are focusing on obtaining functionalized magnetite NPs via green chemistry to reduce environmental pollution. Such developments are anticipated to aid the usage of magnetite NPs in various industrial applications and medical practices to improve the quality of life of the patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Elements, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., nanoComposix (Fortis Life Sciences), Nanografi Nano Technology, Nanoshel LLC, Reade International Corp., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc. and US Research Nanomaterials Inc.



