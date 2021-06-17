Insights on the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Global Market to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Health Organization has reported the incidence rate of mantle cell lymphoma globally as 0.5 cases per 100,000 people. Mantle cell lymphoma possess an aggressive disease etiology that usually commences with the enlargement of lymph node and progress to metastasis to other organs such as bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, and liver. Mantle cell lymphoma is resistant to chemotherapy drug treatment and so a targeted treatment approach has been adopted with promising drugs in the product pipeline with better drug efficacy and safety e.g. Zydelig, Gazyva, Abemaciclib and KTE-C19.



To understand the drug regimen used for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma the drugs segmented on the basis of mechanism of action are Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Blocker (ibrutinib), Angiogenesis Inhibitor (lenalidomide), CD20 Antigen Inhibitor (rituximab), mTOR Protein Inhibitor (temsirolimus) and Proteasome Inhibitors (bortezomib). A brief description regarding the market size and forecast is available for the above segment.



To understand the performance of drugs employed for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma in the regional segments their respective major countries has been considered in the segment.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country cross sectional market estimate and forecast for the geography segment has been included in the scope of the report.



The most important aspect is to understand that a promising pipeline will result in competition among the prominent players to have a significant hold on the mantle cell. In order to understand the competitive environment in the development of drug for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma we need to cater competitive landscape. Latest merger or acquisition and purchase of promising drug molecules are mentioned in the company profile section. The major players in global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market are Celgene Corporation Abbvie, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amgen, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. Johnson and Johnson and F.Hoffman La Roche Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6. Top 3 Countries: Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

3.7. Competitive Landscape: Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market, by Key Players, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 4. Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market, by Mechanism of Action, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market, by Mechanism of Action, 2020

4.3. Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Blocker (Ibrutinib)

4.4. Angiogenesis Inhibitor (Lenalidomide)

4.5. CD20 Antigen Inhibitor (Rituximab)

4.6. mTOR Protein Inhibitor (Temsirolimus)

4.7. Proteasome Inhibitors (Bortezomib)

4.8. Phase III Drug

4.9. Tabular Representation of Phase II and I Drugs



Chapter 5. Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.3. Europe Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.4. Asia Pacific Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.5. Latin America Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

5.6. Middle East & Africa Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abbvie, Inc.

6.2. Amgen, Inc.

6.3. Astellas Pharma, Inc.

6.4. Biogen, Inc.

6.5. Bayer AG

6.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.7. Celgene Corporation

6.8. Eli Lilly and Company

6.9. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

6.11. Johnson and Johnson

6.12. F.Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

