Insights on the MDS Treatment Drugs Global Market to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers in-depth data related to MDS treatment drugs market. The report covers overall analysis related to market segments based on drug class (hypomethylating agents, immunomodulatory drugs, growth factors and other) and different geographies.

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is type of cancer and it considered as group of blood and bone marrow disorders and involves production of abnormal and immature blood cells. It is anticipated that MDS treatment drugs market will show significant market growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of MDS, increase in spending in the healthcare system, growing investments in R&D for MDS treatment and strong presence of ideal pipeline drugs.

Expected launch of late stage pipeline drugs such as JNJ-63935937, MLN-4924, NSC-39069 and rigosertib is anticipated to drive significant market growth over the forecast period 2021-2029.



Along with market size data, qualitative information tools are also provided in this report for in-depth analysis of the market situations. Market information such as drivers, challenges and opportunities about MDS treatment drugs are also included in report. To provide overall information regarding the expected launch of MDS therapeutics, pipeline analysis of late stage MDS treatment drugs is included in report. Competitive landscape of key manufactures and company profiles section are included in the report to provide general information regarding market players' position and growth. Furthermore, this report provides information such as merger and acquisitions among the key players in the MDS treatment drugs market.



Based on drug type, the global myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment drugs market is segmented as follows:

Hypomethylating Agents

Azacitidine

Decitabine

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Lenalidomide

Growth Factors

Epoetin Alfa

Darbepoetin Alfa

Filgrastim

Other

Cytarabine

Daunorubicin

Idarubicin

Topotecan

Fludarabine

MDS is characterized by production of immature blood cells that are unable to function properly and die earlier than normal blood cells. MDS treatment is preferably given for reducing the disease progression and managing symptoms of MDS. Although various forms of drugs are used in the treatment of MDS; currently, only three drugs are approved by the US- FDA, which include azacitidine, decitabine and lenalidomide. Higher number of unmet needs, strong presence of pipeline molecules, and growing pool of geriatric population are that prime factors influence the growth of MDS treatment drugs market. In the recent years, demand for hypomethylating agents has been the highest in the market due to its proven effectiveness in low as well as high risk MDS patients. Since 2006, no single drug has been approved by the US- FDA for the treatment of MDS. Expected launch of late stage pipeline molecules such as JNJ-63935937 (Janssen Biotech), MLN-4924 (Takeda Pharmaceutical), NSC 39069 (Medac) and rigosertib (Onconova Therapeutics) would drive lucrative market growth during forecast period 2017 to 2025.



For the purpose of this study, the global myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) treatment drugs market is categorized into:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

In the base year 2020, North America held the largest market share for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment drugs and is anticipated to show dominance over the forecast period. United States is the largest market in North America. Some factors such as increase in prevalence of MDS, better early diagnosis rate, higher cost of treatment medication, high treatment awareness, favorable reimbursement policies by private organizations and government agencies are favoring the dominance of North America market. According to the American cancer society, in the United States, MDS occur at a rate of 4.8 cases for every 100,000 people; every year approximately 13,000 people are diagnose with MDS in United States. Swift adoption of novel medications and expected launch of late stage pipeline drugs such as JNJ-63935937, MLN-4924, NSC-39069 and rigosertib would further assists the MDS treatment drugs market in the United States. On the other hand, MDS treatment drugs market in Asia Pacific is set to tap significant growth during the forecast period due to growing number of geriatric population, increasing patient awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure.

