Insights on the Medical Ceramics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring 3M, CoorsTek, DePuy Synthes and Kyocera Among Others

The global medical ceramics market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global medical ceramics market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical ceramic is an important component in the manufacture of a variety of implantable devices, primarily related to hip prostheses, knees, shoulders, wrists, fracture fixation, and bone grafts, such as orthopedic implants. Cardiovascular implants such as heart valves, pacemakers, catheters, grafts, and stents are manufactured using medical ceramic raw materials. It is further used in the manufacture of dental implants such as enamel, padding, prostheses, and orthodontics.

Hearing implants, such as cochlear implants, are manufactured using medical ceramics. Acceptance of medical ceramics is expected to increase over the next few years with rise in demand for implantable devices in a variety of areas such as cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedics.

The global medical ceramic market growth is driven by increasing demand for medical implants, as they are artificial devices used to replace damaged or missing biological parts. Implants help manage medication, monitor physical function, and support organs & tissues in a variety of applications such as dentistry, orthopedics, and the cardiovascular field.

The market growth is driven by growing medical needs for the elderly, advances in medical technology, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, and congenital disorders. A significant increase in the elderly population is expected to increase the demand for joint reconstruction, cardiovascular surgery, denture surgery, and hearing implants. These factors, in turn, are expected to support the demand for the hearing, orthopedics, and dental implant.

The healthcare industry is growing rapidly, offering growth opportunities for medical ceramic manufacturers. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are one of the fastest growing economies in the world. As the elderly population grows in these countries, the demand for medical facilities and equipment is expected to increase, potentially driving the medical ceramics market growth. Rise in demand is attributed to low prices of dental treatment and development of its medical infrastructure in these countries compared to the developed countries.

It is difficult to find debris in medical ceramic structures and any internal cracks or wear in the ceramic matrix components. Lack of skilled labor and proper technique to repair further highlights the problem of reparability. Medical ceramics have a long life but cannot be recycled. This is one of the major restraints for the growth of the medical ceramics market. Due to long life and varied optical & mechanical properties of medical ceramics, different composites are used in various end-user applications which can be recycled and repaired.

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the global medical ceramics market as demand for medical ceramics from end use applications declined for a short-term period at the beginning of 2020. The global spread of COVID-19 led to the complete suspension of elective surgeries, especially in the most-affected countries. Some regions witnessed a 70% reduction in the number of patients seeking aesthetic treatments from January 2020 onward. Moreover, several dental events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key players operating in the global medical ceramics market are CoorsTek Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Straumann, Stryker, Kyocera Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, 3M ESPE, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Morgan Advanced Materials, and DePuy Synthes. Other prominent players in the value chain include Advanced Ceramics Research Inc., Advanced Monolythic Ceramics Inc., Advanced Industrial Ceramics, APC International Ltd., AVX Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, and Advanced Cerametrics Inc., are competing for the share of the market through product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the medical ceramics market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which has simultaneously affected households, businesses, financial institutions, industrial establishments, and infrastructure companies. This pandemic outbreak had a certain impact on the development of the medical ceramic market, due to unavailability of labor, and international transportation lockdown has an impact on the raw material distribution and production of various products. Increase in the demand for pharmaceuticals during the outbreak of coronavirus has created an opportunity for manufacturers to expand the market.

