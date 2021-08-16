Insights on the Menswear Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Adidas, Burberry and Giorgio Armani Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menswear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global menswear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Menswear is generally made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subdued embellishments as compared to women's apparel. It is available in a wide variety, ranging from sportswear, winterwear and nightwear to casuals, formals and ethnic. One of the recent trends in the industry is the rising demand for customization and tailored clothing.
With the rising fashion-consciousness and increasing importance of personal appearance among men, the demand for menswear is escalating across the globe. Besides this, the significant growth in the e-commerce industry and an increase in their purchasing power have prompted the male population to spend more on clothing. This has also encouraged them to purchase clothes through online shopping platforms as they offer convenience, save time, and provide numerous options. Furthermore, with the growing environmental consciousness, several leading brands have introduced ecological clothing made from organic materials as opposed to synthetic fabrics that can cause skin allergies.
Moreover, many premium brands, like Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Armani, are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching specialized menswear sections. Other factors, such as the rising influence of social media and the aggressive marketing strategies, including celebrity endorsements, festive sales and promotional discounts, adopted by the manufacturers, are also driving the market growth. However, with the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the menswear industry is anticipated to face challenges on account of disruptions in the raw material supply chains. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global menswear market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Gap Inc, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Kering S.A., Levi Strauss & Co., Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global menswear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global menswear market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the season?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global menswear market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Menswear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Trousers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Denims
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Shirts and T-Shirts
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Ethnic Wear
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Season
7.1 Summer Wear
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Winter Wear
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 All-Season Wear
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Exclusive Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Multi-Brand Retail Outlets
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Burberry Group Plc
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Gap Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Giorgio Armani S.p.A
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Kering S.A
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Levi Strauss & Co.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Nike Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Prada S.p.A.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 PVH Corp.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svwasu
