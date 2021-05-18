Insights on the Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global metabolic disorders drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global metabolic disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $143.16 billion in 2020 to $146.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $198.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metabolic disorders drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The metabolic disorders drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the metabolic disorders drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, metabolic disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the metabolic disorders drugs market include Sanofi S.A; Novo Nordisk A/S; AstraZeneca Plc; Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co.



The metabolic disorders drugs market consists of sales of metabolic disorders drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce metabolic disorders drugs to treat metabolic diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs such as insulin, pramlintide and other drugs to treat diabetes, anti-thyroid drugs to treat hyperthyroidism, and other drugs to treat pituitary gland, adrenal gland and parathyroid gland disorders. The metabolic disorders drugs market is segmented into anti diabetic drugs; anti-thyroid drugs; and others (hyperparathyroidism, hypopituitarism, hypoadrenalism).



North America was the largest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global metabolic disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market.



Companies are focusing on employing artificial intelligence applications to revolutionize the treatment of metabolic disorders. Artificial Intelligence is a machine-based learning which makes use of human intelligence functionalities like reasoning and problem-solving abilities to obtain insights and provide useful information. This technology radically changes the treatment of metabolic syndrome by analyzing large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. 3BIGS, a Korean biodata analysis-based company that studies the relation between diseases, targets and drugs is using AI technology to help researches repurpose the drugs for additional diseases.



Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies during the historic period. Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs. Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies' revenues. This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin, which negatively impacted the attractiveness of the metabolic disorders drugs industry in the historic period.



The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of metabolic disorders. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the metabolic disorders drugs market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Metabolic Disorders Drugs



9. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.4. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11.5. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Metrics

12.1. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

14. Western Europe Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

15. Eastern Europe Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

16. North America Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

17. South America Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

18. Middle East Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

19. Africa Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market

20. Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Sanofi S.A

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Novo Nordisk A/S

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. AstraZeneca Plc

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Johnson & Johnson

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Merck & Co

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market



22. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

22.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

22.2. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix



25. Copyright and Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wa26w

