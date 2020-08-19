Insights on the Metal Stamping Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Stamping - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal Stamping market accounted for $220.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $320.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are the advancements in the automotive sector and growing demand for consumer electronics. However, the high cost of crude materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Metal stamping is a process that uses dies to transform metal sheets into various shapes. In this process, the metal sheet is shaped by pressing, folding, stretching, bending and twisting with pressing machinery.



By process, the blanking segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its ability to cater to mass production lines. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics from the developing economies like China and India.



Some of the key players in Metal Stamping Market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co, Magna International Inc, Martinrea International Inc, Caparo Engineering Limited, Hayes Lemmerz International, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc, Lindy Manufacturing Co, Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc, Goshen Stamping Co Inc, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Low Stamping Company Inc and Interplex Industries Inc.



