Insights on the Metal Stamping Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Aug 19, 2020, 11:15 ET
The Global Metal Stamping market accounted for $220.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $320.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are the advancements in the automotive sector and growing demand for consumer electronics. However, the high cost of crude materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Metal stamping is a process that uses dies to transform metal sheets into various shapes. In this process, the metal sheet is shaped by pressing, folding, stretching, bending and twisting with pressing machinery.
By process, the blanking segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to its ability to cater to mass production lines. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics from the developing economies like China and India.
Some of the key players in Metal Stamping Market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co, Magna International Inc, Martinrea International Inc, Caparo Engineering Limited, Hayes Lemmerz International, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc, Lindy Manufacturing Co, Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc, Goshen Stamping Co Inc, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Low Stamping Company Inc and Interplex Industries Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Copper
5.3 Steel
5.4 Aluminium
6 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Job Stamping
6.3 Vehicle Stamping
7 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bending
7.3 Blanking
7.4 Flanging
7.5 Embossing
7.6 Metal Tooling
7.7 Coining
7.8 Punching
7.9 Other Processes
7.9.1 Drawing
7.9.2 Hemming
7.9.3 Ironing
7.9.4 Stretching
7.9.5 Pressing
7.9.6 Folding
7.9.7 Twisting
8 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Press Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Servo Press
8.3 Mechanical Press
8.4 Hydraulic Press
9 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace and Aviation
9.3 Construction
9.4 Telecommunications
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Commercial Vehicle
9.5.2 Passenger Car
9.6 Electrical & Electronics
9.7 Transportation
9.8 Defence
9.9 Consumer Electronics
9.10 Industrial Machinery
9.11 Medical Industry
10 Global Metal Stamping Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Toyota Motor Corporation
12.2 Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co
12.3 Magna International Inc
12.4 Martinrea International Inc
12.5 Caparo Engineering Limited
12.6 Hayes Lemmerz International
12.7 Klesk Metal Stamping Inc
12.8 Lindy Manufacturing Co
12.9 Dongguan Fortuna Metal Stamping Company
12.10 Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc
12.11 Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping
12.12 Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc
12.13 Goshen Stamping Co Inc
12.14 Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company
12.15 Low Stamping Company Inc
12.16 Interplex Industries Inc
