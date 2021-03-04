Insights on the Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The metallurgical coal market is expected to grow by USD 14.91 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The demand for coal tar is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Metallurgical Coal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/metallurgical-coal-market-industry-analysis

Metallurgical Coal Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the steelmaking segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period

Metallurgical Coal Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 87% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Indonesia, and Australia are the key markets for metallurgical coal in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Anglo American Plc

Arch Coal Inc.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

BHP

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Coronado Global Resources Inc.

Glencore Plc

Teck Resources Ltd.

and Vale SA

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

