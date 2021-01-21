Insights on the Microcars Global Market Analysis to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microcars Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcars market is expected to reach $8.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2019 to 2026. The microcar is a small-sized car, with three or four wheels and often an engine smaller than 700 cc.

Factors such as increased adoption of electric cars and government regulations regarding environmental safety and carbon emissions are driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the fuel type, the electric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness among people regarding the impacts of fossil fuels.



The key vendors mentioned are Daimler AG, Hyundai, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda, Tata Motors Limited, Renault S.A., Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Maruti, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat, Groupe PSA, Piaggio & C. Spa, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, Geely, BMW AG., Mazda Motor Corporation, and LIGIER Group.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microcars Market, by Wheel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 4-Wheel Microcar

5.3 3-Wheel Microcar



6 Global Microcars Market, by Drive

6.1 Introduction

6.2 All Wheel Drive (AWD)

6.3 2 Wheel Drive/1Wheel Drive



7 Global Microcars Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric

7.3 Petrol/Diesel

7.4 Hybrid



8 Global Microcars Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Personal



9 Global Microcars Market, by Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Direct Channel

9.3 Distribution Channel



10 Global Microcars Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Daimler AG

12.2 Hyundai

12.3 Toyota Motor Corporation

12.4 Honda Motor Company

12.5 Tata Motors Limited

12.6 Renault S.A.

12.7 Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

12.8 Maruti

12.9 Suzuki Motor Corporation

12.10 Nissan Motor Co Ltd

12.11 Fiat

12.12 Groupe PSA

12.13 Piaggio & C. Spa

12.14 Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd

12.15 Geely

12.16 BMW AG.

12.17 Mazda Motor Corporation

12.18 LIGIER Group.



