Insights on the Microprinting Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Brady, Control Print and Huber Among Others

Dec 29, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprinting Market Research Report by Substrate, by Print, by Pattern, by Type, by End Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microprinting Market size was estimated at USD 543.35 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 586.70 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.31% to reach USD 877.59 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Microprinting Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Microprinting Market, including Brady Inc., Canon Finetech Nisca Inc., Control Print Ltd., Data Carte Concepts, Diagramm Halbach GMBH, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Evolis, Gallas Label & Decal, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huber Group, Matica Technologies Ag, Micro Format Inc., Printegra, Ricoh Company Ltd., Sauressig GmbH+ Co KG, Spectrum Positive, Team NiSCA, Trustcopy, William Frick & Company, Xeikon, Xerox, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Microprinting Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Microprinting Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Microprinting Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Microprinting Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Microprinting Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Microprinting Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Microprinting Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand attributed to growing focus to detect and prevent fraudulent activities
5.1.1.2. Rising need to improve security in banking, driving licenses, employee ID
5.1.1.3. Surge in adoption in banking sector owing to standards and regulations
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Growing digitization limits microprinting
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging application of microprinting in healthcare industry
5.1.3.2. Ongoing concern over product safety and brand protection
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Issues related to heat setting
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Microprinting Market, by Substrate
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Metal
6.3. Paper
6.4. Plastic
7. Microprinting Market, by Print
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Double-Sided
7.3. Single-Sided
8. Microprinting Market, by Pattern
8.1. Introduction
8.2. IR Marking
8.3. Magnetic Ink
8.4. Micro-embossing
8.5. Special Ink
8.6. UV Invisible Marking
9. Microprinting Market, by Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Color
9.3. Monochrome
10. Microprinting Market, by End Use
10.1. Introduction
10.2. BFSI
10.3. Corporate
10.4. Education
10.5. Government
10.6. Healthcare
10.7. Packaging
11. Microprinting Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Bank Cheques
11.3. Currency
11.4. Identity Cards
11.5. Labeling
11.6. Stamps
12. Americas Microprinting Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Microprinting Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Microprinting Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. Brady Inc.
16.2. Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.
16.3. Control Print Ltd.
16.4. Data Carte Concepts
16.5. Diagramm Halbach GMBH
16.6. Domino Printing Sciences PLC
16.7. Evolis
16.8. Gallas Label & Decal
16.9. Hewlett-Packard Company
16.10. Huber Group
16.11. Matica Technologies Ag
16.12. Micro Format Inc.
16.13. Printegra
16.14. Ricoh Company Ltd.
16.15. Sauressig GmbH+ Co KG
16.16. Spectrum Positive
16.17. Team NiSCA
16.18. Trustcopy
16.19. William Frick & Company
16.20. Xeikon
16.21. Xerox
16.22. Zebra Technologies Corporation
17. Appendix
