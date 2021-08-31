Insights on the Mobile Advertising Global Market to 2026 - by Platform, Industry, Device and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Advertising Market: Global Size, Share, Revenue Statistics, Research Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing consumers' spending on media and entertainment, companies and service providers are increasing their investment in advertising their product and services through popular media platforms. In recent years, a robust increase in the number of mobile devices as well as the hours spent by consumers on their smartphones and tablets have rendered mobile devices as a fastest growing platform for advertising. According to the report the global mobile advertising market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.



The tremendous growth is accredited to a number of factors. Rapid advancements in mobile technology has brought many features at the disposal of consumers, such as gaming, e-mailing, social networking, banking and other value added services which allow advertisers to gain better insights into consumer behaviour and their buying patterns. As a result, advertisers get an unmatched access to their target audience. Additionally, an increase in the amount of time spent on mobile apps have facilitated the growth of in-app advertising which is one of the key factors for the growth of the mobile advertising market. Increasing mobile subscriber base, availability of cheaper smartphones and tablets, access to affordable data plans, prompt growth in 3G/4G subscriptions have further boosted the use of mobile devices for entertainment and information purposes. This has unearthed potential opportunities for advertisers to promote their products and services through mobile advertising. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile advertising market to reach a value of US$ 269.1 Billion by 2026, exhibiting strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The report has segmented the global mobile advertising market on the basis of popular platforms for mobile advertising. Currently, mobile search (where advertisements are placed on search engines) and mobile display (where advertisements can be viewed/read on mobile devices) represent the two largest segments of mobile advertising. Other segments include mobile video, social, mobile websites, QR code, messaging and others. Based on devices, smartphones represents the largest segment due to their high penetration worldwide. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of industry. Some of the industries which are actively using mobile advertising include the retail industry, automotive, financial services, telecom, travel, etc.



The report has also provided a market share analysis of key regions and markets. Currently, North America represents the biggest market for mobile advertising. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. On a competitive front, the report has analysed the key players of the global mobile advertising market, some of which include Google, Millennial Media, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Introduction

3.1 Overview

3.2 Executive Summary

3.3 Key Industry Trends



4 Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Mobile Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Key Market Drivers

5.3 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4 Impact COVID-19

5.5 Market Breakup by Platform

5.5.1 Search

5.5.2 Display

5.5.3 Video

5.5.4 Social Media

5.5.5 Websites

5.5.6 Others

5.6 Performance of Various Regions

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Asia Pacific

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 Latin America

5.7 Market Breakup by Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Device

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 Mobile Advertising Pricing Models

5.11 Margins in Mobile Advertising

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.12.4 Competitive Rivalry

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13 Key Challenges



6 Global Mobile Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Profiles of Leading Players



