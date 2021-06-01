Insights on the Molecular Quality Controls Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Danaher and Qnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Quality Controls estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Independent Controls, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$170.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instrument-Specific Controls segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Molecular Quality Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



