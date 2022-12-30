Insights on the Nano Copper Oxide Global Market to 2027 - Introduction of Conductive Copper Oxide Nanoparticle-Based Ink Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano Copper Oxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nano copper oxide market size reached US$ 122.77 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 486.62 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Nano copper oxide (CuO) nanoparticles are synthesized through an aqueous precipitation procedure. It involves the use of various precursors, including copper nitrate (Cu(NO3)2) and copper chloride (CuCI2) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH) as stabilizing agents.

It is cost-effective, stable, and comprises superconductivity, photovoltaic, antimicrobial, and other chemical and physical properties that provide better strength, ductility, and high electrical conductivity. Based on these properties, nano copper oxide finds extensive applications in semiconductor devices, microelectronics, batteries, gas, textiles, agriculture, and biomedical tools. At present, it is commercially available in powdered and dispersed forms.



Nano Copper Oxide Market Trends:



The rapid expansion in the electronics sector has supplemented the widespread adoption of nano copper oxide in various consumer electronic products, including laptops, smartphones, and desktops, to formulate batteries and semiconductor devices.

These metal nanoparticles ensure proper electricity flow and enhance overall gadget performance, which represents a prime factor driving the market growth. In line with this, copper oxide nanoparticles exhibit antimicrobial properties, due to which they find extensive usage in several biomedical applications in the healthcare sector for the treatment of hospital-acquired disease and microbial pathogens.

Moreover, the introduction of conductive copper oxide nanoparticle-based ink and its uptake as a critical component in additive manufacturing, three-dimensional (3D) printing systems, and thin film deposition applications is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, significant technological advancements to optimize nano copper oxide production procedures are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the extensive product demand across various industrial verticals owing to its numerous beneficial properties and continuous research and development (R&D) activities to identify its diverse usage, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Elements, Hongwu International Group Ltd, Inframat Corporation, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc. and US Research Nanomaterials Inc.



